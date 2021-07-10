The other day, I was flipping TV channels and came upon a promo that looked good. “Gee, I’ll have to watch that,” I thought. “I wonder what station it will be on?”
As it turns out, it will be on Apple Prime and I’ll be out of luck. I don’t have a Smart TV and I don’t like to watch shows on my computer. I’ve noticed more and more that many interesting programs are on streaming services like Hulu and Netflix. Why can’t they be on the History Channel … or A&E … or NBC … or Discovery?
It makes a dinosaur like me long for the days when all the shows were on my cable channels or — going back even further — when TV started and we had rooftop antennas and a handful of channels. We didn’t know any different back then and, dazzled by the new technology, were happy with anything that was playing.
Let’s do a little time traveling.
The first mention of television I could find in our newspapers was in July 1949, when the Hoad-Powers Music Co., 113 N. Seventh St., invited the public to watch a program from WOW-TV in Omaha. “Bad weather at Omaha caused much of the broadcast to look like a snowstorm,” the News-Press reported.
But television didn’t really take off around here until Sept. 27, 1953, when both KFEQ-TV and KCMO-TV in Kansas City went on the air. To honor the occasion, the News-Press published a special 18-page section full of interesting ads and stories.
Some of the headlines: “Room Need Not Be Dark for Viewing of Television,” “Your Set May Need Adjusting,” “TV Etiquette,” “Appearance of the TV Cabinet Is Important” and “Some Rules for Tuning.”
Civility and good manners were the order of the day. “TV Etiquette” posed the question, “Should you introduce strangers during a television show?” The answer: “No, introductions should wait until after the show so as not to disturb other guests.”
A glance through the ads showed TV sets ranging in price from $199 to $450. Alberts was promoting Admiral and Motorola brands, and Philco and RCA Victor were being sold at Eshelman’s. Even the Herman’s Drug Store at Seventh and Edmond streets was getting in on the act, offering a range of General Electric sets.
A year later, our TV logs listed daily programs from KFEQ, channel 2; WDAF, channel 4; KCMO, channel 5; and KMBC, channel 9. Programming began at 5 p.m. and ended at 11:30 p.m. (Remember the overnight test patterns?) Shows included “Dragnet,” “Death Valley Days,” “The Life of Riley” and “The Lone Ranger.”
That remained the basic channel lineup until December 1965, when a 500-foot CATV tower went up on Pickett Road, signaling the beginning of St. Joseph Cablevision.
Donald R. Eggebrecht, manager of the local company, explained that TV signals are received by the tower and distributed throughout the city by coaxial cable. “The cable is attached to existing telephone poles and thence to homes,” he added.
“It is a means of bringing perfect television reception and added channels to subscribers.”
As time went on, more and more channels joined the lineup. By the turn of the century, we reported, “St. Joseph Cablevision now offers 45 basic channels, a 12-channel family package, nine premium channels and three pay-per-view networks.”
Meanwhile, satellite TV came along, offering an alternative. Which system is best? That question, asked 20 years ago, still is being debated today.
Regardless, it’s a far cry from the early days. Look at all the choices we have. If you don’t like one system, you can always switch.
Maybe those rooftop antennas weren’t so great after all.
