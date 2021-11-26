Recent news stories have discussed various options for the double-deck Interstate 229 bridge that skirts St. Joseph’s riverfront. The state is concerned about rising maintenance costs, while some drivers are bothered by the elevation and would prefer a road at ground level.
We can’t see the future to tell what – if anything – will be done. We can, however, take a look back at how the News-Press and Gazette covered the development of I-229, better known then as the West Belt Highway.
The idea for the thoroughfare goes back to 1957, when officials were planning Interstate 29. Wouldn’t it be nice, once money became available, to construct a loop that would bring interstate traffic Downtown? The initial cost was estimated at $37 million.
“Much of the credit for the concept should go to the late Henry D. Bradley (News-Press & Gazette publisher), who was a member of the Missouri State Highway Commission during the early planning stages,” reporter Frederick W. Slater wrote in June 1979.
That story, “West Belt: a New Artery,” was written as the bridge was going up and the highway’s first section — between I-29 and South 22nd Street – had been completed. “Construction is in full swing,” Slater wrote.
The elevated bridge was important, as it eliminated problems with stoplights and railroad crossings. “Three crossings on South Fourth Street, for example, carry 53 trains daily,” we reported. “The trains cause long traffic delays and present problems for emergency vehicles.”
Also, it was pointed out there was not enough land along the riverfront to accommodate both the highway and the railroad tracks.
Another important aspect of the West Belt was the access it would provide to a variety of routes, including Highway 36, South Fourth Street and the Stockyards Expressway. “There will be an extension to tie into St. Joseph Avenue, another to Highland Avenue, one to K Highway, two into Downtown and one at Sixth and Atchison streets,” Slater wrote.
Two years later, as the section from South 22nd Street to Downtown was near completion, business editor Harold Mills wrote a feature story, “Downtown to Get Lift from West Belt Opening.” Although they stopped short of saying I-229 would be a cure-all, business leaders clearly were pinning a lot of hopes on the new highway.
“We hope this will be the beginning of Downtown’s resurgence,” said Bob Simpson, president of the Chamber of Commerce. “It certainly will improve access from the South Side and from counties to the north and for people simply needing to get Downtown.”
Jay Price of Townsend & Wall, president of Downtown St. Joseph Inc., noted recent developments such as the new Civic Arena, various parking lots and garages and plans for a hotel. “We are in a position for some things to happen,” he added.
Fast forward six years to Sept. 12, 1987. “Last Link of Interstate 229 Opens,” our headline read, with a ribbon-cutting at the I-229 and I-29 interchange in Andrew County. Robert L. Slater was master of ceremonies, and dignitaries included Mayor Blair Conley, former mayors Arthur Meers, Bill Bennett and David Polsky and state Reps. Millie Humphreys and Mark Youngdahl.
Oh, and regarding that original cost estimate of $37 million: The final tally came in at a whopping $110 million. It may have taken 30 years or so to complete the West Belt, but officials continued to push for the funds and laborers continued to pour the concrete.
Many of us who live or work Downtown are glad they did.
