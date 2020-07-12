For teenage couples looking for a little privacy, they were the perfect spots.
For a family on a budget, they were an inexpensive night out, with playgrounds, movies and occasional things like pony rides and fireworks adding to the fun.
They were the old drive-in theaters — remember? — and they provided wonderful entertainment to St. Joseph-area residents for more than 30 years after World War II. Before then, there weren’t a lot of cars on the road. After the war, though, auto plants churned them out at an amazing rate — and anybody who was anybody had one.
St. Joseph was fortunate to have three drive-ins: The Belt (built in 1947, on the North Belt roughly where El Maguey is now); the Skylark (in 1949, just south of the current Hy-Vee) and the Cowtown (in 1952, off Lake Avenue, just west of U.S. 59 Highway).
“I didn’t care about the movies — I just loved running around on the playground and eating the popcorn,” says Connie Younger, Central High class of 1973, who now lives in Riverside, California. “Playing with my big sister on the swings and teeter-totters in the cool of the evening was the best.”
The Belt Drive-in opened on July 11, 1947, with “Breakfast in Hollywood” as the main feature. “Join the thousands who have found the new and thrilling way of enjoying movies!” News-Press ads proclaimed. “No dressing up … Smoking, eating, drinking, all in the privacy of your own car … Bring the children, they can’t disturb others … Rain does not stop the show … Come in overalls if you wish!”
The Belt was such a hit that Durwood Theaters opened the second drive-in here, the Skylark, on July 25, 1949. The Gazette reported the next morning that fireworks, pony rides and a Hollywood-type spotlight were among the attractions. In its story that evening, the News-Press added “the 670 parking spaces for cars were taken a half hour before show time and at the end of the first show a long line of cars stood outside for the second show.”
And oh yes – diaper and bottle-warming services were supplied.
“The Big Wheel,” starring Mickey Rooney, was the featured film when the Cowtown opened on May 30, 1952. South Side merchants bought a half-page of ads welcoming the theater, which it called “The Pride of South Town.”
The Cowtown was a little different in that it featured a Western-type theme. “Car parkers will wear plaid shirts, cowboy boots and hats and blue jeans,” the Gazette reported. The refreshment stand was known as the Branding Iron.
The drive-ins flourished for years. Teenage boys learned quickly that a girl had to really like you to accept a drive-in date, because of the intimate setting; couples on a first date may have felt more comfortable at a regular movie theater.
The problems began in the 1970s. The Cowtown changed its name to Parkview in 1973, encountered a rash of vandalism for several years afterward and closed in 1979.
Three years later, the Skylark was hit by a devastating fire, and it closed, too. Durwood officials hoped the Belt would take up the slack, but it wasn’t enough. In May 1984, Richard Durwood announced construction of the Plaza Four Theatres at the Belt and Beck Road. The Belt Drive-In was closing, and past revenues would be used to build the new complex.
Still, a lot of folks had a lot of fun along the way.
“Going to the drive-in movies is one of my favorite summer memories as a kid growing up in St. Joe,” Younger says.
It would be hard to find a better testimonial than that.