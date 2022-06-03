A couple weeks ago, we examined a special edition from May 1954, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the News-Press. It should be noted that the paper began as the Evening News, later was the Daily News, then the News and Press and finally the News-Press.
Topics included the city’s financial problems in 1879, the boundaries of the South Side and a parade to honor the new meatpacking plants. Let’s look at a few more:
Personal service
The coming of the Evening News brought about an innovation in St. Joseph newspapers: Home delivery by a personal carrier.
“It is our purpose,” we wrote in that May 3, 1879 issue, “to engage six or eight reliable news boys who will solicit subscriptions to The News, and give their personal and prompt attention to its delivery.”
The city would be divided into districts, small enough to ensure delivery yet large enough to give the carriers a nice profit. Seventy-five years later, with the News-Press still an evening paper, the carrier system was booming, especially in the rural areas.
“Readers at the most distant points receive their papers by 6 p.m.,” we wrote. “Serving them are 287 rural carriers.”
Famous reader
Back in the days before television and radio, newspapers were in nearly every home — including that of St. Joseph’s most famous outlaw.
“Jesse James an Early Daily News Reader,” our headline read in the anniversary edition. “In his business one had to know what was going on, so Jesse read the News.”
An open copy of the Daily News was on a table in the room where Jesse was shot on April 3, 1882. Afterward, it was a Daily News reporter who first sent the story of the killing over the wires.
Believe your eyes
You know how some banks have a large vault behind the tellers? Big money ostensibly is stored away in that vault.
Not so at Central Savings Bank, Sixth and Edmond streets, on Dec. 12, 1898. Financial reports had made people jittery and a run on the banks was expected that morning.
“The Daily News sent a reporter to the scene who saw money carried into the bank by the basketful,” we reported. “So did the depositors.” At least $200,000 was brought in.
“Money was in evidence everywhere. There being so much, the people’s fears vanished. No run developed.”
Drug stores
“Drug business has changed a lot in Gardners’ 50 years,” our headline read, referring to William Gardner’s drug store at 3000 St. Joseph Ave. The store recently had observed its 50th anniversary.
“Prescriptions in the early days cost 35 to 50 cents, including some which today cost $3 to $4,” the story said. “Tobacco sales included cigars and plug tobacco, but no cigarettes. No soda pop or ice cream was stocked.” It was several years, in fact, before the Gardners added a soda fountain.
Delivery at first was on foot, then by a horse named Lady. Normally, things went smoothly.
“Until the appearance of a brass band. Then Lady would bolt for home.”
