Let’s say you set up business in an alley Downtown, selling mistletoe during the Christmas season. Someone mails you a card or letter, with that alley as the only address. Would the post office deliver it to you?
Hmm, maybe. Maybe not.
In 1958, it did.
“It was delivered to ‘Sam Murphy Spair, the cheerful mistletoe man on the alley at Kresge and Woolworth’,” reporter Gary Chilcote wrote in the Gazette. “Spair has been selling the magic Yule season sprigs at that location (on Felix Street between Sixth and Seventh) since 1918.”
Wait a minute. You’re thinking, “I remember that guy, but I thought his name was Harry.”
Well, actually there were three Spair brothers: Sam, Harry and Ezoch, also known as Murphy. But then, according to Chilcote’s story, “All three were known as Murphy.”
Very true. I remember my dad taking me to high school basketball games at the old City Auditorium in the early 1960s, and the Spair brothers were selling Cherry Mash bars. “Hey, Murph,” dad would say as we approached them to buy some candy.
Which one was he talking to? Who knows? “Most people can’t tell them apart, so they all answer to Murphy,” he explained later.
The brothers were associated with promoter Gust Karras for more than 35 years to sell candy at City Auditorium events. But it went further than that.
“I remember seeing them at parades, and they were selling balloons and other items,” says Alice McVicker, retired News-Press reporter. “A lot of people didn’t know their real names, and called them the Murphy brothers.”
Over the years, we featured the Spairs in a number of stories. In 1976, Ezoch told reporter Darrel Huber of his adventures in selling newspapers at Fifth and Francis streets from 1910 to 1920.
It was the busiest corner in town. Many of Spair’s customers were guests of Hotel Robidoux, visitors to the Lyceum and Tootle theaters and customers of four saloons in the area.
“You could buy a book of 50 street car tickets for $2 and 10 newspapers for a nickel,” he said. “Then you could turn around and sell a street car ticket and a newspaper for a nickel.”
While Murphy was hawking newspapers Downtown, brother Harry was at Corby Pond, teaching people to ice skate. “The city wouldn’t clear the snow off the ice, so a bunch of us fellows did it,” Harry told Frederick W. Slater in 1983. “This was in 1915, before World War I.
“We got permission to cut some trees and used them to keep a fire burning for the skaters.”
Later in life, Harry became a champion for war veterans, visiting them in hospitals across the country – such as Denver in 1968. “The boys just back from Vietnam were particularly glad to see me,” he told us upon returning to St. Joseph. “They were anxious to have someone take an interest in them and visit them.”
Sam Spair died in 1974, and Harry and Ezoch in 1988. That same year, reporter Allen Seifert wrote a column extolling Ezoch’s expertise at selling candy.
“The first time I ever saw the man,” Seifert wrote, “he tried to sell me a sprig of mistletoe. It would do wonders for my love life, he told me. Little did he know that I was just a wide-eyed country boy to whom a love life was as foreign as downtown Kabul.”
I could work all day and not write a paragraph that good.
