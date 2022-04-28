The St. Joseph News-Press has not always been The St. Joseph News-Press. It began in May 1879 as The Evening News, later was called the St. Joseph Daily News, and finally, in 1903, The St. Joseph News-Press.
In May 1954 we published a special edition to mark the 75th anniversary. Some of the stories looked at the history of leading businesses in town (Westab, First National Bank, Meierhoffer Funeral Home, Townsend & Wall), but most dealt with various facts about St. Joseph in 1879.
I was surprised by some of those facts, and hopefully you will be, too.
The first edition
News items from the first edition, May 3, 1879: Mrs. Eugene Field, of St. Louis, is the guest of her sister, Mrs. Below … Miss Lizzie Cox, of St. Joseph Female College, returns Sunday to her home in Weston … The Vanderbilts arrived in town yesterday, accompanied by Col. Barnard of the Kansas City, St. Joseph and Council Bluffs Road. In the party were the king’s three sons, William, F.W. and J.H.
A fire alarm at 11:30 this morning set North Third Street alive with people, vehicles and dust. The alarm was set off by the burning of an old stable … The new Woodruff building on Sixth Street is set to receive a splendid stock of millinery goods … If the wind isn’t too ferocious, a shooting match will take place at the sporting grounds this evening.
The early days
The city’s financial problems were so severe in 1879 that Mayor Joseph Piner voluntarily reduced his salary from $1,000 to $900 a year and suggested the yearly salaries of police officers and firefighters be reduced from $720 to $600.
Council minutes included items such as: Allocating $20 to put wire fences around Mitchell and Patee parks to keep out roaming livestock … authorizing the installation of two “telephone boxes” on Frederick Avenue that connected to the fire department (telephones were in their infancy then) … and purchasing 12 new chairs for City Hall offices for $20.
“John Wilmot was paid $8.20 for shoeing city-owned horses,” we reported, “and a laborer was paid 50 cents for burying 10 dead hogs.”
Going south
In 1891, when the St. Joseph Savings and Loan Association was formed at the Park Bank at 10th and Penn, it was known as the South St. Joseph Building and Loan Association. Further, the minutes of the nearby First Baptist Church – which later became Patee Park Baptist Church – referred to the area as South St. Joseph.
“This was the city’s southern business district at that time,” we reported. “South St. Joseph, as it is known today, developed a few years later with the growth of the meatpacking industry.”
Some parade!
Speaking of the meatpacking industry, a parade to celebrate the new plants took place on May 11, 1898. The route was, um, interesting.
It started at 10th and Olive streets, moved uptown and out Buchanan Avenue to 17th Street to Frederick Avenue. Then it came back Downtown to wind back and forth between Sixth and Eighth streets, went west on Edmond and finally worked its way back to the starting point.
“Parades a half-century ago were hard on the feet,” we noted.
