I graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1969, one year before it closed. My mom had attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart, which had closed 10 years before.

I survived, of course, as did my classmates, and many of us gather monthly for lunch at the Hi-Ho. We meet with the girls from the ’69 class at LeBlond, which was our “sister school” at the time. LeBlond had absorbed the Catholic girls when the convent closed.

I raise this issue because of the current talk about possibly closing Lafayette and Benton high schools, and everything a move like that might entail. Granted, there are differences. Those schools are important in representing the north and south parts of town, whereas C.B. and the convent had no geographical significance. Their central locations drew kids from all the parishes around town.

I also raise it because, over the years, many people have asked me exactly why C.B. closed. Was it based on the same issues that closed the convent? Other high schools have closed in my lifetime, too, like Bartlett and Pickett. What happened there?

The answers can be found in old News-Press and Gazette stories, which is what this column is all about. We’ll be examining the topic over the next few weeks, starting today with Christian Brothers.

I was a student at Christian Brothers during its final years, and if there had been any hints about the closing, neither I nor my classmates heard them. Just the opposite, in fact, as a spanking new gym had been built during my freshman year. Who would have thought you’d shut down a school four years after that?

The first story appeared in the News-Press on Dec. 4, 1969. “Christian Brothers to Quit School Here,” the front-page headline proclaimed. The decision was made by delegates representing the 250 Christian Brothers in the St. Louis Province — of which the local school was a member — and was based on three factors: A shortage of brothers, declining enrollment and increased costs.

“There are eight brothers at the school and a lay staff of five,” the story said. “The enrollment is 274, about 100 less than it was six years ago. Rising costs have been difficult to meet, in spite of raised tuition.”

Studies had been made of the 20 schools in the nine-state province. Two other schools would be closed too, but they were not identified.

The move was not accepted well. In the next week, councilman Joseph Flynn, attorney Michael Harris and Mayor Douglas Merrifield spoke to various groups and service clubs in support of the school, and Bishop Charles Helmsing appealed to the order for reconsideration. So did alumnus David Huff, in a letter to “The People’s Forum.”

No matter. The decision had been made. C.B. would combine with Bishop LeBlond High School in the fall of 1970, and the brothers would be reassigned to other schools in the province. C.B.’s Don Tabor was named as LeBlond’s first football and basketball coach.

The Christian Brothers came to town in the 1860s, opening a commercial school at 12th and Henry streets which it called Christian Brothers College. The building at Noyes Boulevard and Union Street, most associated with the school, was constructed in the 1920s on land purchased from the Ku Klux Klan. It later became Bode Middle School.

Going through the clips, I was struck by a sentence in that first story, from Dec. 4: “The Brothers have been noted for the excellent discipline they maintained and their colorful athletic teams, as well as the outstanding education they have offered.”

Ah yes, that discipline. We learned about it the hard way. Some of us more than others.