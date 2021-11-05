Visit the St. Jo Frontier Casino these days and you’ll find yourself inside a building that seems as regular as, well, any building in town.
Had you wanted to play at a St. Joseph casino in the mid-1990s, however, you would have driven to the foot of Francis Street and boarded a boat. Then you’d play your games of chance while the boat traveled up and down the Missouri River for a couple of hours.
Wait a minute. Did I say “games of chance?” Should I have said “games of skill?” Because that’s a part of the story.
Let’s do a little time traveling, shall we?
Missouri’s history with legalized gambling goes back to 1984 when the Legislature allowed lotteries. Eight years later — on Nov. 3, 1992 — riverboat gambling was approved in the state.
St. Joseph became a natural for this new endeavor, not only due to its position on the river and the entertainment it would provide but also for the jobs and tourism it would bring in. As 1993 opened, a new group, St. Joseph Riverboat Partners, formed to finance the plan. Members were local businessmen William Grace, Dick DeShon, Bob Simpson and John Gourley.
Where would you put the dock? After months of discussion, it was decided that boats would leave from Riverfront Park, which had been built a few years before at the foot of Francis Street. The park would need to be enlarged and upgraded, however, and work began on that task.
At the same time, the partners needed a riverboat. They found one designed for dinner cruises, the Quad City Queen, for sale in Dubuque, Iowa. “The boat has been remodeled into a floating casino with 350 slot machines, a dozen blackjack tables and two craps tables,” business editor Terry Raffensperger reported from Iowa in September 1993.
The boat, renamed the St. Jo Frontier Casino, arrived here in November. “It’s very elegant,” State Rep. Millie Humphreys said at a December sneak preview. Added County Commissioner Tom Archdekin: “It will mean job opportunities and revenue for the county that we haven’t had before.”
But January 1994 brought a problem. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the state’s gambling law was unconstitutional and only games of skill would be allowed. Translation: Blackjack, craps and video poker are OK, but not slots.
So the partners set out to order more video poker machines. That took a little time, as did other tasks: Readying the boat, hiring and training dealers, working with the state to obtain the proper licenses and that clean-up job at Riverfront Park — which was a success.
“The parking lot now is a lot bigger than it used to be,” columnist Preston Filbert wrote in the spring. “The grounds are landscaped, with neatly manicured flowers and lawns.”
The grand opening was not far behind. “Riverboat makes big debut,” the News-Press headline read on June 25, 1994. Excursions left every two hours, and tickets cost from $3 to $7. So what if you couldn’t bet more than $500 a session? The people still came.
And they didn’t have long to wait for slot machines, as voters approved games of chance that November.
The riverboat operated until 1998 when landlocked casinos became a reality. The $500 loss limit? It was removed in 2008.
“I love it,” Frankie Brown, an Agency farmer, told Raffensperger on opening day. “It looks beautiful and everyone is friendly. It’s going to be good for St. Joseph.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.