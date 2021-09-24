Last month marked the 76th anniversary of two atomic bombings that effectively ended World War II.
America dropped the bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. Another bomb, which killed 70,000, was dropped on Nagasaki on Aug. 9. Six days later, Japan surrendered and the war was over.
Many groups and individuals have criticized the U.S. over the move in recent years, saying the bombings were inhumane. A check of old News-Press and Gazette files from that time, however, shows strong support for President Harry Truman’s action.
And those who served in the Pacific Theater agree.
“Had we not done that, who knows how long the war would have gone on and how many more lives would have been lost,” said Merrill Steeb, a retired circuit judge and a member of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines.
“The Japanese were ... not the type to give up.”
No one expected the Hiroshima bombing … or did they? For months, President Truman had urged the Japanese to surrender, warning Emperor Hirohito that tragedy would befall them if they kept fighting. But the warnings fell on deaf ears.
“ATOMIC BOMB HURLED AT JAPS” the News-Press banner headline proclaimed the evening of Aug. 6, with the subhead, “New Explosive Described as More Powerful than 20,000 Tons of TNT.”
“It is a harnessing of the basic power of the universe,” President Truman said. “The force from which the sun draws its power has been loosed against those who brought war to the Far East.”
Over the next several days, several stories appeared that praised the move. Some of the headlines: “Solons See Quicker End to Jap War,” “New Bomb May Bring Peace Era,” “British See New Demand to Surrender” and “Had Part in Production of Atomic Bomb.”
That last story revealed that the Hillyard Chemical Co. supplied some of the material crucial to the bomb’s development. “We have provided sealer for about 4,704,000 square feet of concrete surface,” Hillyard sales manager Elliott Spratt said. The sealer was used to help build the concrete floors at plants in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Pasco, Washington, where the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs were produced.
On the editorial page, we suggested that “perhaps it’s time to stop having wars on this earth.”
“The Germans were feverishly searching for an atomic bomb,” we wrote, “and fortunate indeed are we to have won this race of science against time.”
Winning that race most likely saved 1,250,000 Allied lives — a million Americans and 250,000 British — former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill said.
In the News-Press’ lead story of Aug. 16, Churchill revealed that he and Truman had been planning offensives in Malaya, the Dutch East Indies and Japan itself. “The bomb averted those battles and massacres of invasion,” he added.
Steeb, who left Pickett High School at age 16 to join the Marines, already had taken part in some Pacific battles. He fought at Guadalcanal, Tawara and Saipan before being wounded. Fortunately, his injuries were not disabling.
Returning home, he enrolled at St. Joseph Junior College, then law school at the University of Kansas. A successful law practice culminated in his election to circuit judge in 1974, a position he held until 1988.
Now 97, Steeb said the reception he receives these days is vastly different from the years immediately following the war.
“People will say to me, ‘Thank you for your service.’ That didn’t happen then. Some even call me a hero,” he said. “I’m not sure I’m a hero, but I served with a lot of guys who were.”
