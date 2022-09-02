If you thought you’d head Downtown on Monday and catch St. Joseph’s Labor Day Parade, well, you’re about 100 years too late.

There was a time, though, when union members marched through the streets, carrying colorful banners that proudly proclaimed their affiliations. Labor Day became a national holiday in August 1894, and a few days later St. Joseph saw a parade that the News-Press called “a great celebration.”

