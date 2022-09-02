If you thought you’d head Downtown on Monday and catch St. Joseph’s Labor Day Parade, well, you’re about 100 years too late.
There was a time, though, when union members marched through the streets, carrying colorful banners that proudly proclaimed their affiliations. Labor Day became a national holiday in August 1894, and a few days later St. Joseph saw a parade that the News-Press called “a great celebration.”
“All of the principal streets between Second and Eighth were lined with people, and it reminded one of an old-time circus day,” we wrote. “First came the carpenters, then the members of Typographical Union No. 40, the electrical workers, cigar makers, tailors, brewers, machinists, painters, boiler makers, saddle and harness makers, candy makers, shoemakers, bricklayers and others.”
Let’s see what other Labor Day-related stories are in the News-Press and Gazette files, shall we?
1928
From page one: “While organized labor was in charge of the Downtown parade and a picnic at Lake Contrary, the entire city joined in the celebration. There also was the annual picnic at the Catholic Orphanage, 36th and Frederick, which draws many thousands and usually secures enough funds to operate the institution for a year. Last year’s event raised about $23,000.”
1953
From the editorial page: “These days, there is no way to distinguish the artisan from the man who works at a desk. He dresses as well and drives a car, frequently as good a car as his employer. His family is well groomed, his children well educated, and they see the same movies and television programs as the children of the boss – who, chances are, once worked at a lathe or bench himself.”
1959
From the editorial page: “It has been a long time since we had a Labor Day parade. We got lazy, not alone men and women of labor, but all of us. The automobile probably was one cause. Why stay home to see a Labor Day parade when we could go see Aunt Sue and Uncle John? Why march in a Labor Day parade when the garage for that new Essex or Hupmobile needed a roof?”
1983
From Timely Observations: “The St. Joseph Labor Day parade is dead as the dodo. The main factor is the opportunity to enjoy a three-day holiday, especially if the union member’s wife says, “We’re taking a trip. School is starting soon.” The three-day holiday also has had its effect on holidays that at one time featured parades. That’s why participation here in Memorial Day, Veterans’ Day and similar parades has been low.”
1994
From a story by Ovetta Sampson: “Labor Day wasn’t labor-free for those who keep St. Joseph ticking on a holiday. Mary Alice Robertson, a registered nurse; Kathy Shea, a labor delivery nurse; Beverly Dunn, a dispatcher for the police department; Michael Swords, manager of the Super 8 Motel; and Brian Smith, Amoco gas station employee, were among those who had jobs to do. “It doesn’t bother me to work,” Dunn said. “Someone has to do it.”
2006
From a story by Alonzo Weston: For Fred and Mary Brushwood, owners of Stinkie Fingers Bait and Tackle Shop, Labor Day is a working holiday. In fact, it’s one of their busiest days of the year. But that doesn’t mean you can’t kick back. Mrs. Brushwood said the shop closes at 6 p.m., and she and her husband plan to relax. “We’ll probably go home and throw some hamburgers on the grill,” she said.
