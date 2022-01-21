Director Peter Bogdanovich, who received critical acclaim for his films “The Last Picture Show” and “What’s Up, Doc?” died earlier this month. To St. Joseph folks, he’ll always be remembered for the movie, “Paper Moon,” parts of which were filmed here in 1972.
The company came to the area that fall from Hays, Kansas, having shot early parts of the movie there. Scenes were filmed in White Cloud, Kansas, and rural Doniphan County before moving to St. Joseph.
The movie starred Ryan O’Neal as a shady Bible salesman and real-life daughter Tatum as an orphan who possibly could be his daughter, as they traveled through the Midwest in the Depression-era 1930s. Filming here began Nov. 13 and wrapped up Dec. 5, including a day trip to Rulo, Nebraska.
Glancing through the clips, it’s interesting to note that the reporting duties were passed around. A total of eight reporters had bylined stories over the three weeks. To wit:
John T. Suesens covered the first day of filming: “The cast and crew manage to be patient and accommodating to reporters and photographers. They had time to say ‘pardon me’ and ‘thank you’ as they moved about their jobs.”
Denise Kerns discussed the antics of 9-year-old Tatum: “In typical little-girl fashion, she is distracted by things off the set and seems more worried about the disappearance of her cat than the progress of her scenes.”
Robert L. Slater talked about the mechanics of filmmaking: “A scene that will last perhaps 15 or 20 seconds required seven or eight ‘takes’ – including one that was spoiled by some unexpected noise from the first floor.”
Dorys Hollandsworth wrote a feature on Allison Widner, a student at Hall School who was chosen as a stand-in for Tatum: “To keep up with her schooling, she studies under the guidance of a tutor, Mrs. Neva Dort.”
In addition, Bill Scott delved into the history of one filming site, the old police station at Seventh and Messanie streets; Gail Owens talked to high school girls hoping to catch a glimpse of heartthrob O’Neal at the St. Charles Hotel; Gary Chilcote pointed out that this was not the first Hollywood-style movie filmed here, as “Betty from St. Joseph” premiered in 1921; and Mike Debenito covered an evening handball game between O’Neal, his stand-in and residents Mike Meierhoffer and Jim Burnham.
Other locals were involved in one way or another. Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Clark, who donated vintage automobiles for the picture, posed for a front-page photo with O’Neal. Kathy Scott and Sandy Holtslag, selected as extras, were also shown in a front-page photo as they waited for their scene to begin.
And what about Bogdanovich? Reports said he was all business — cordial but distant, concentrating on details. An observation from Bill Scott:
“Because of the tightness of the shot, extensive work was necessary to get the proper perspectives and angles that Bogdanovich required.”
Did it work? Apparently so.
“It is a welcome relief to once again go to a movie and come out feeling entertained,” Kerns wrote after attending a screening of “Paper Moon” at Fox East Hills Theater the next June.
“Tatum carries the show, no doubt through a combination of her own talents and those of the director. And the streets and buildings of St. Joseph are definitely there on the screen.
“The movie is a good one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.