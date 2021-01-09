Today, in our “gone but not forgotten” series, we’ll examine “The Travelin’ Man,” a column written by Al Seifert in the 1990s.
Seifert began at the News-Press in the early 1960s, and worked on the sports desk for nearly 20 years. In 1980 he joined the cityside staff and began writing features. They were wildly popular, and the editors gave him his own column in 1990. He had a knack for finding interesting, sometimes oddball, stories around the Midland Empire and making them even more interesting.
There was the 1995 column about the retirement of Glen Woodcock, who had run the convenience store in Agency. Years before, tired of dealing with cold-cut sandwiches, he had brought a hamburger cooker to the store and began making and selling hamburgers, which he called the Woodyburger.
“You take two handfuls of lean ground chuck, add a slice of cheddar cheese and stick it in the cooker,” he told Seifert. “Thirty seconds later, a bell rings and it’s done.”
Amazingly simple, and amazingly popular. “I had a guy come in and buy 38 of them once. Ten, 15, 20, those are common numbers.” And the Woodyburger cost only a buck and a quarter.
But here’s the story: Woodcock was retiring. What would happen to the Woodyburger?
The new owner, Steve Rudkin, was no fool. “Place wouldn’t be the same without the Woodyburger,” he told Seifert. “The secret is in the ground chuck.” (Note: A News-Press story in 2010 reported that the Woodyburger was still going strong).
Then there was the column, also in 1995, noting the recent death of Ron Davis, an announcer and overall personality at KQTV during its early years.
“He came to what was then KFEQ-TV when cameras weighed a ton apiece and everything in front of those cameras was live and on the air,” Seifert wrote, adding that young viewers knew Davis best as the clown Beauregard Bummy.
“‘This was an era of afternoon kiddy shows, and we wanted one very badly’,” said former station manager Carlton Schirmer. “’We tried out a couple of clowns, who failed. Finally Ron stepped forward and said, ‘I’ll do it.’”
Davis was also the track announcer at the Savannah Speedway, added Jim Connors, who worked with Davis in the early days of KQ and went on to become a top police official. “You can bet that if Ron wasn’t at the station, he was at the racetrack,” he said. “He loved racing.”
Seifert suffered from heart problems and died in June 1997. But one of his last columns, published on March 7 that year, showed that he still had it. It dealt with the simple idea that nothing tastes quite as good on a hot day as a cool drink.
“In the old days, every wayfaring stranger prayed not for a ride or a hot meal, but water,” he wrote. “Their prayer was for a spotless dipper and an icy well to dip it from.”
The wells gave birth to the springs, and a well-known one was on the old 36 Highway in Kansas, about three miles east of Troy. Abraham Lincoln and his party stopped there when he was running for the presidency in 1859.
“Yet today, experts are trying to determine if Lincoln spent the night in Troy during that trip,” Seifert wrote. “One thing is certain: The Lincoln rig stopped at this spring to water the horses and refresh, then moved along to Troy.”
Over the years, many people have commented on the fine water quality in Northeast Kansas. Seifert’s take: “If Abraham Lincoln liked it, doesn’t that make it good?”