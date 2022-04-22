Last week we talked about snack foods once made in St. Joseph that are no more, including Kitty Clover potato chips, Swift’s franks and Ozenberger ice cream. Fine and good, but that’s not the end of it.
And not all remaining are necessarily snack foods. Let’s broaden our horizons a little, shall we?
Goetz Beer
Talk about longevity! Goetz Beer started here in 1859. So while Union troops were firing cannons off the top of what now is Fort Smith, some residents were enjoying a cold brew.
And in 1959, to mark its centennial, the company brought back a premium beer “brewed according to the exact formula used by the founder, the original M.K. Goetz,” we reported.
“Goetz officials said Country Club Pilsner is a darker beer than its regular product and is in line with a trend for this type of beer.” The brewery, at Sixth and Albemarle streets, also produced Country Club Malt Liquor.
But change was on the way. A year later, president M. Karl Goetz died and was succeeded by his brother. Frank L. Goetz Jr. A year after that, Goetz merged with the Pearl Brewing Co. The company eventually dropped the Goetz line, replacing it with Pearl Beer.
Rainbo Bread
I remember how pleasant it was to drive or walk through the neighborhood near 23rd and Frederick and smell that wonderful aroma coming from the Rainbo bakery. The smell of baking bread had delighted passersby since the 1920s when Rainbo replaced the old Cripe Bakery.
The company grew tremendously in the years after, continually updating its production facilities and adding bagging machines, overhead coolers and the like. “Such improvements have resulted in bread, buns and other products of the highest quality,” manager Richard Troutman told the News-Press in 1963.
It was a good place to work, too. “I liked almost everything about the job,” said fellow News-Press columnist Alonzo Weston, who worked at Rainbo from 1978 until it closed in 1987. “I was assigned a variety of tasks, from working at the ovens to loading up the trucks.
“The atmosphere was nice, the pay was great. I really liked being a baker.”
Soda Boy
As a kid, I loved visiting grandma and grandpa’s house because they bought Soda Boy pop. After all, what other company makes soda in flavors such as strawberry, raspberry, chocolate and banana? I wasn’t wild about those, but I loved their cream soda.
And I wasn’t alone, as a lot of people liked Soda Boy. New Market resident Ben Hughes had brought his Honey Boy business to St. Joseph in 1955, setting up shop at the Belt and Pickett. Soda Boy was introduced in 1963.
“Soda Boy Sales Up Again,” our headline read in February 1974. “Hughes has maintained a price of five cents a bottle for his product for the past several years,” we reported.
But Hughes was getting older and eyeing retirement, and in 1977 he sold out to Gordon Wiser, who later became mayor of St. Joseph. The company began incurring losses almost immediately. Soda Boy filed for bankruptcy in 1982, listing assets of $57,000 and debts of $412,000.
Wiser did not seek re-election.
