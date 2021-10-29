When you think of that big limestone building on the southeast corner of Eighth and Edmond streets, what name comes to mind? The Downtown Post Office? Or the Federal Building?
If your answer is the former, you could be younger or a new resident. But if you go with the Federal Building … yeah, you’ve been around awhile.
It may be hard for some folks to believe, but that now-sedate building once was a lively place, filled with government offices: the IRS, Selective Service, the FBI, Social Security, the Missouri Extension Service, the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service and Congressman Tom Coleman’s district office.
And to top it off, there was a very nice courtroom on the second floor, complete with a judge and clerk.
The idea for this column came from a recent News-Press story saying the building had been closed temporarily for repairs. Pieces of limestone fell from the chimney, putting customers and workers at risk.
As a young reporter at the News-Press in the 1970s, I had the building as one of my beats, and I got some good stories out of it. Elbert Turner of the Extension Service, Morris Heitman of the ASCS, federal court clerk Clara Eiman, Bill Ransdell of the IRS, Helen Roseler of Selective Service and Postmaster Lou Pinger were knowledgeable contacts and had news to report regularly.
FBI agent Roy Humphreys seldom had items for me, but his ground-floor office was always accessible.
Sure, maybe it wasn’t all front-page stuff. But you need a variety of news to fill a newspaper, and all the articles coming out of these offices were useful to their audiences.
I do remember one lead story I had that made me especially proud, headlined “Bank Robbers Plead Guilty,” on March 3, 1975. Two months before, Robert Lee Brown and Clarence Hunter, both of Kansas City, had robbed the Park Bank on South 10th Street and were captured at the scene. Bank robbery is a federal crime, so their guilty pleas were entered before U.S. Judge John Oliver in that second-floor courtroom. Lucky me to have the Federal Building as a beat!
So where did all the offices go? To the east side of town, basically, which offered newer buildings and big, free parking lots. Social Security was the first to leave, in 1982, and it drew an immediate response from Congressman Tom Coleman.
In a story headlined “Coleman Asks Justification of SS Move,” the 6th District lawmaker criticized the General Services Administration for allowing Social Security’s move to the Mart Plaza on the North Belt. Nice effort, but the deed was already done. Social Security had convinced the GSA that it needed more office space and easy parking for its elderly patrons.
Once that occurred, it opened the door for others to leave. And over time, they did.
Yes, there was parking Downtown. But most of it was at paid meters on the street, and you probably had to walk a bit. We drivers had gotten spoiled by the big, free lots at East Hills, Kmart and Woolco.
Parking wasn’t an issue when the Federal Building opened on April 3, 1940, however, as most travel around town was by bus. Postmaster General James Farley came here for the dedication, and dignitaries on hand included U.S. Sen. Harry Truman, Congressman Richard Duncan, Mayor Phil Welch and Postmaster Theo Quinn.
“Mr. Farley ranked the building on quality and appearance with the finest in the nation,” we reported. “I congratulate the citizens,” Farley said, “upon the finished product that forms a definite contribution to your community.”
With a tip of the hat to my bosses, the building formed a definite contribution to my career as well.
