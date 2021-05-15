Jerry Leake recalls growing up on Prospect Avenue in the 1960s and walking down the street to the Prospect Market, at Prospect and Auguste streets, to buy baseball cards.
“You always hoped to get Mickey Mantle or Willie Mays,” he said with a laugh.
“Mom shopped there, my brother Donnie and sister Sandy bought candy there,” added Leake, a Lafayette High School class of 1968 graduate. “It was nice to have a store like that only a couple of blocks away.”
A store like that – sometimes referred to as a mom-and-pop store — could also be found at 22nd and Clay streets, across the street from Edison School. Anna Laura’s Food Market was “the focal point of the neighborhood,” said Steve Houston, who lived nearby on North 24th Street.
“Every member of the family stopped in there, whether it was for bubble gum or food for the evening meal,” said Houston, who was in the Central High School class of 1970. “Anna Laura ran a tab for her customers, so if you couldn’t pay for your bread or milk right then, she’d wait until you had the money. How many places would do that today?”
In the South Side, Jeanne Marr Gordon, a member of the LeBlond class of 1969, and Jaime Modis Foster, who was in the Benton class of 1974, were among those frequenting the Frakes Market, at King Hill and Harvard.
“As the oldest of six kids, I made many trips there for bread and milk,” Gordon recalled.
Added Foster: “When we paid our bill at the end of the month, Mrs. Frakes would give my brother, sister and me free ice cream bars.”
Nearby was Smygel’s, operated by the grandfather of Kathy Swartz Ames, also LeBlond class of 1969. “Grandpa was known for his homemade Polish sausage,” she remembered.
Those markets’ close proximity to one another was not unusual. In my neighborhood, we kids bought our candy at Mendell’s, Grand Avenue at 13th Street. Only a block to the west – yes, one block away — was Hochman’s Market.
The mom-and-pop stores hark back to the days when St. Joseph was a series of neighborhoods, few residents owned cars and you either walked or took a bus to destinations. Most were run by a middle-aged couple. Prospect Market, for instance, was owned by Claude and Deva Ballinger.
Many of the stores belonged to the Associated Grocers network, which published a special section in the News-Press in March 1951. Profile stories were done on stores run by Max and Rubin Mendell, Sid Naidorf, Fred Naberhaus, Jack Silverglat, Edwin Ridpath, Arthur Chapman and John Growney, among others. In some instances, it was noted that mom and pop had started small, had been successful and were expanding.
Why did the markets close? Larger stores came along and offered more variety, lower prices and a big parking lot out front — and people now had the cars to drive there. The neighborhoods changed. As folks died or moved away, the new residents may not have been attracted to the older stores. And in many cases, when mom and pop retired, there were no family members willing to take over the business.
In short, the society was changing. Dramatically, some would say.
Running a neighborhood grocery was not without its risks. In 1970, Anna Laura Cooley was savagely attacked by a man who later went to prison for the crime. Several stores were targets for burglars. The Prospect Market was hit five times between 1962 and 1970.
But if you were willing to take the gamble, the job had to be rewarding. After all, you were bringing joy to the whole neighborhood. What could be better?
