Missouri Western State University has been in the news a lot lately, and it hasn’t all been good.
What a change from 51 years ago, when the college opened its new campus on Mitchell Avenue. Things were wonderful then, with “a future of unlimited promise,” as the News-Press put it.
Well, maybe not the weather. “A lot of rain had fallen, and there was mud everywhere,” recalled Steve Seufert, who had graduated from Christian Brothers High a few months before and was an entering freshman. “I remember plywood being put down, leading from the science and math building to the sidewalks.”
Not only was it a new campus, but now a four-year institution (the old Junior College on 10th Street Downtown had been a two-year school). And it was called Missouri Western College; no “state” or “university” yet.
I have to admit a bias here. I was a freshman, and my dad, a history professor, was social sciences chairman. Dad had taught at the old J.C. and was overjoyed with the new campus.
The story by John T. Suesens on that first day, Sept. 15, 1969, noted enrollment was 2,700, and there were three buildings: The administrative/classroom building (now Popplewell Hall); the science and math building (later to be named for Professor Evan Agenstein); and the library, named for Gov. Warren Hearnes.
Well, make that four buildings. The student union was not finished, and there was no spot for food, drink and relaxation. So the college set up a trailer not far from the library. “It wasn’t perfect, but at least you could get a hamburger and a cup of coffee,” Seufert said. “I remember walking over there in the winter. That campus had to be the coldest place in town. A few trees had been planted, but they were tiny. There was nothing to break the wind.”
While classes started in September, it wasn’t until Oct. 12 that dedication ceremonies were held, with Gov. Hearnes as the principal speaker. State Sen. John Downs, who was instrumental in efforts to establish the college, told the crowd of 1,000 that it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Missouri Western.
“When the bill came before the Legislature, Downs said, there were more people who went to Jefferson City from Maryville to oppose the college than went from St. Joseph supporting it,” the Gazette reported.
Other talks were given by President M.O. Looney; Tom Teare, president of the Board of Trustees; Sonny Ganter, president of the Student Government Association; Harry Force, president of the Academic Council; Tom Robinson, president of the Administrative Council; and Nelle Blum, former dean of the Junior College.
Looney noted the importance of the town-gown connection, adding, “We are working closely with all civic organizations for the betterment of St. Joseph and the entire area.”
A companion story pointed out that the college had its own security force, headed up by Bob Hayes (who later would become St. Joseph police chief). The office would issue tickets for driving and parking violations on the campus. “The fine for the first offense of illegal or improper parking will be $1; for the second and successive offenses, $5,” the story said.
Only $1? What a bargain — something people were saying about Missouri Western itself at the time.
Hopefully a lot of them still are.