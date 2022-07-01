Several weeks ago we examined past Memorial Day events in St. Joseph. Go through the News-Press and Gazette files, and you’ll find that nearly all those articles dealt with parades or memorial services.
The July 4 holiday is a little different.
Oh sure, you can find items mentioning the activities we all love: Backyard barbecues, family picnics in the park, evening fireworks displays. But you’ll more likely come upon stories touching upon a little, um, mischief.
Let’s have a look:
1959
No more will St. Joseph residents need to worry about cherry bombs, M-80s, firecrackers and other loud explosives going off outside their homes. Why?
“Explosive fireworks are now prohibited in St. Joseph,” Police Chief Harry Crowell said. Some dangerous fireworks could come here from outside the city, he added, but they’re not enough to worry about.
“Fireworks displays will be seen,” the Gazette reported, “but the battles that children once raged with firecrackers and explosives are now relegated to another era.”
1896
The headline read: “SHE CARVED HIM: Rose Wilson Plunges a Knife into Spencer Talbot.”
All thanks to a firecracker.
It seems that sweethearts Rose and Spencer were at a July 4 party at Third and Edmond streets when he learned she had been seeing someone else. Perturbed, he lit a firecracker and threw it at Rose’s feet. At that point, she pulled out a knife.
“Several times she struck at him, and once the blade was buried to the hilt just below the left shoulder blade,” we reported. “The patrol wagon was called and the pair taken to police headquarters, where the woman was locked up and the wounds of the man were dressed.”
1971
The federal government has filed civil cases against 13 stands in Northwest Missouri for selling illegal fireworks.
Listed among the cases are such items as cherry bombs, M-80s, super-charged flash salutes and silver salutes. “These devices are banned under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act,” we reported.
The stands involved include four each in Mercer and Atchison counties, two in Harrison County, and one each in Grundy, Holt and Putnam counties. The complaints seek the seizure of the products “for condemnation and confiscation.”
Incidentally, our story listed each stand, exactly where it was located, how to get there and what was being sold. Thorough, I’d say.
1919
You’d think with World War I having ended just months before, this would be a wild and wooly July 4. Not so.
The reason? Prohibition.
We reported: “Not only was it the quietest observance in the history of the police department as evidenced by their records of arrests, but it was unquestionably the least turbulent of any Fourth of July since the days of Joseph Robidoux and his descendants who dispensed gin to the white traders to put them in the proper spirit for a Fourth of July celebration.”
Whew. Sixty-one words in one sentence. But what a great sentence!
