The year 1982. A loaf of bread costs 50 cents. The AT&T monopoly is broken up. Gasoline goes for 91 cents a gallon. Michael Jackson releases his “Thriller” album.
Closer to home, St. Joseph welcomes a new form of government. Hospitals on opposite sides of town serve the city well. Educational opportunities abound.
How do I know all this? I’m reading the News-Press’ “Let’s Get Acquainted” guide from July 18, 1982, a Sunday supplement published primarily for new residents but also useful to longtime ones – and still interesting 40 years later.
The news stories were only part of it. Some of the best information came from the ads, and we’ll get to those in two weeks. For today, let’s look at a few articles:
Government
St. Joseph adopted a council-manager form of government in April, a change from the previous mayor-council system. Under this format, Mayor David Polsky is also a member of the council, along with eight candidates elected in April: George Carolus, Paul Kovac, Larry Koch, LeRoy Maxwell Jr., Jerry Mogg, Steve Nikes, Michael Welsh and Joanne Youngdahl. All were elected at large.
The council is selecting its first city manager, with Richard Janulewicz serving in the interim. “Members of boards and commissions will be named by the City Council,” we reported. “Appointment of department heads will be in the hands of the city manager.”
Health
The city is served by two hospitals: Methodist Medical Center, on Faraon Street Downtown, and St. Joseph Hospital, at the eastern edge of the city at 5325 Faraon.
The latter’s location is a new one, Paul Stewart reported, as for years, it was at 10th and Powell streets. “The hospital enjoys a reputation for a personal kind of caring,” he wrote.
Stewart noted that Methodist has the only obstetrics unit in the city and is St. Joseph’s largest employer. “The Pavilion,” he added, “is a long-term care facility within the hospital that responds to the needs of the elderly.”
Education
The area is served well by colleges, high schools and elementary schools, along with Platt College and Hillyard Vocational Technical School. But Gary Chilcote reports that one of the most popular initiatives is the St. Joseph School District’s Community Education program, “which offers courses from belly dancing to microwave cooking.”
Other classes include calligraphy, shopping for a computer, Jazzercise, shorthand refresher, ham radio introduction and canoeing. Classes are held day and night at Robidoux and Spring Garden middle schools and Horace Mann Community Center.
Dining
Some of the most popular restaurants in St. Joseph, we reported, are cafeterias and buffets: Circle W, at I-29 and South 169 highways; Wyatt’s, 920 N. Belt, and Jerre-Anne’s, 27th and Mitchell.
Fine steaks can be found at Heinie’s, 320 S. Belt, while the Swiss Chalet, 3101 N. Belt, offers international fare. Felix Street Downtown is home to two popular delis: The Bread Board and Emile’s.
Barbecue is king at the Four Aces, 103 W. Missouri Ave., and Massey’s, 2002 St. Joseph Ave. Valentino’s, 2204 N. Belt, is favored by many for pizza, along with Cascone’s, 2201 N. Belt.
In the South Side, popular spots include the Hoof and Horn, 429 Illinois; the Wooden Nickel, 401 Illinois; the Spot Café, 5021 King Hill and the Bucket Shop, 5225 Lake Ave.
Coming up April 2: It was a time when East Hills boasted 38 stores, Downtown sported a new pedestrian mall and Green Hills ruled the local grocery scene. We’ll check out some ads from 1982.
