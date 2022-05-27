Noyes Field, Civic Center Park, Mount Mora Cemetery, Lake Contrary, Ashland Cemetery — all have been sites for Memorial Day services through the years, and the News-Press and Gazette have chronicled the events.
Some years have been marked by parades, while others have featured a ceremony with guest speakers. The items here are reprinted in their original language.
Let’s take a little journey through the files:
2016
Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day. It was a day set aside to honor both the Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War.
Eventually, Decoration Day became Memorial Day and a time to honor all those who have died who served in the Armed Forces of the United States.
1951
Memorial Day exercises will be held at 10 tomorrow morning at Noyes Field. Bugle calls, a band program and airplane flights by units of the 180th bombardment squadron will be featured.
H. Roe Bartle of Kansas City, formerly of St. Joseph, will be the speaker and Mayor Stanley Dale will welcome those who attend.
Also, at 9 a.m. a Memorial Day service will be held in Ashland Cemetery at the Grand Army of the Republic monument. Perry Brubaker will deliver the address.
1931
Hundreds of men who served beside friends and comrades who did not return from the Spanish-American and World wars were paid their tribute Saturday in a parade that extended over 10 city blocks. It was the largest Memorial Day parade St. Joseph has ever seen.
The marchers proceeded through the central business district to Mount Mora Cemetery, where services were held. Rabbi Myron M. Meyer of Temple Adath Joseph gave the Memorial Day address on “The Sanctifying Influence of Memory.”
1967
Memorial Day services this morning in Civic Center will have special meaning this year to most St. Joseph families.
Local men have died in Vietnam. The list of casualties grows steadily. There are few St. Joseph families who don’t have members or friends serving their country in that Asian battleground.
1942
Once they walked the earth as we do, those we are honoring today. They ate and drank and worked and played and groped toward the light.
There is a grim and bloody struggle that has brought young Americans to such places as Wake Island, the Bataan Peninsula and on Corregidor in the past six months. We do not yet know the fate of many of them, but to them on this day go our prayers.
1919
For many years there has not been the interest shown in a Memorial Day parade as was shown yesterday, as the greatest war in history has just ended. The parade formed at Seventh and Charles streets with 81 old soldiers in line.
The parade wound around a number of streets until it reached Fifth and Charles, where streetcars were boarded for Lake Contrary. Impressive ceremonies were held in the Casino, with Rev. Charles Wentworth giving the Memorial Day oration on “Citizenship and Sacrifice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.