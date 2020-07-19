Recently we had one of those sudden cold snaps that hits overnight, and I woke up freezing. I walked into the dining room, went to the thermostat, clicked on “heat,” and within minutes had warm air coming up from the floor vents.
Central air: What a marvelous concept. Our grandparents — and all those who came before them — would have loved it.
Going through old copies of the News-Press and the Gazette, you encounter some truly sad stories — tragic, really — about things that happened as a result of the severe Midwestern weather. One of the saddest ran in the Gazette on Jan. 27, 1948, under the headline, “FOUND FROZEN IN FARM HOME.”
The story told of a brother-sister pair, Patrick and Alice Gormley, 65 and 55, whose frozen bodies were found in their farm home in the Eden community, northwest of Atchison. Neighbors said they hadn’t been seen in three weeks.
“Miss Gormley’s body was lying on a bed and that of her brother was in a kneeling position beside the bed,” the story said. Acting coroner Gerald Foley noted they had been dead about a week.
“No coal for the heating stove could be found on the premises,” the story continued. “Mr. Gormley had $6 and a long grocery list in his pocket. There was no food in the house.”
Heartbreaking, isn’t it?
More headlines revealing winter hardship pop out as you go through the years. From 1936: “Frozen Body of Farmer Is Found Along Tracks.” Another from 1948: “Man Freezes in His Truck at Princeton.”
Then there’s the other side of the coin, the heat and humidity of the summer. In the days before air conditioning, local residents took any steps possible to stay cool — including sleeping in the parks at night.
“The city parks, Wyeth Hill and the Parkway drives served as temporary bedrooms again last night for hundreds of city dwellers,” the News-Press reported in a front-page story on July 18, 1934. “At 5 o’clock this morning more than 50 persons were asleep on the grass in Patee Park. In Civic Center at the same hour there were 43 persons asleep on benches and on the grass.
“The main difficulty was that after 4 a.m., just when sleeping was at the best, flies arrived to serve as alarm clocks.”
Browse through newspapers in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, and similar scenarios played out every time there was a major heat wave.
Of course, the main point here is that we all should be grateful for living in the current day, when we can take advantage of creature comforts that did not exist 75 or 100 years ago. That’s one of the points Angi Anderson tries to make in working with troubled adults at the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center of Healing in Downtown St. Joseph.
People struggling with self-worth may take many of the good things in their life for granted and could benefit from a shift in perspective, said Anderson, a certified peer specialist at the center.
“We have many advantages that the generations before us did not have, yet we don’t always realize that,” she said.
And it goes further than just our homes. Not everyone has a car, or a job, or a phone, or food to eat. But many of the people Anderson deals with have most, if not all, of those things.
“Shift your thinking a little, and you’ll realize you have a lot more in your life than you may think,” she said. “There’s always something to be grateful for.”