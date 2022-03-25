I was editor of our Progress edition in the 1980s. I enjoyed the work; it gave me a break from my routine and I like handling “good news” anyway.
Since you’ll find this year’s Progress edition elsewhere in this issue, I thought it would be appropriate to offer some excerpts from the past. I’d love to include items from the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, but since the Progress edition didn’t begin until the late 1960s, well, that would be difficult.
Let’s have a look:
From 1980:
Three major shopping centers in the Belt Highway business district were completed in 1979: East Ridge Village on Frederick, east of the Belt; Faraon Place, at the Belt Highway and Faraon; and the Belt Center, at the Belt and Mitchell. Mike Meierhoffer, president of the St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce, said all three are doing a brisk business.
From 1970:
Frederick Gardens, built last year at 2602 Frederick Ave., is the city’s first all-electric apartment complex. The kitchens are equipped with cabinets, refrigerators and ranges, and the rooms are carpeted and draped. Electrical features include heating and air conditioning. The design is Old English.
From 2002:
Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church has outgrown its current facility and is building a new church to the east, at the intersection of Frederick and Riverside Road. “In my mind, it’s the best location for a church in St. Joseph,” said longtime pastor the Rev. Jim Hardwick. This follows Wyatt Park Baptist’s move a few years ago, from its location on Mitchell Avenue to Gene Field and Leonard roads.
From 1975:
This is the year that Westab products become part of the Mead family. The world’s largest supplier of school supplies, the company makes items ranging from grade school pencil tablets to notebooks and binders. The firm dates back to 1906 when William Albrecht founded the Western Tablet Co. The plant at 11th and Mitchell has a workforce of more than 850.
From 1985:
The median price of a home in St. Joseph last year was $40,000, said Theresa Kinney, executive vice president of the Board of Realtors. Nationally, the median home price is $72,000, while the highest is in Orange County, California, at $135,000. “With our medium-priced home,” Ms. Kinney said, “it puts a whole lot more people into the buying market.”
From 1973:
The Bowman Music Co., 407 S. Belt Highway, added a display room this past year specifically for church organs. The company continues to enlarge its teaching staff and now employs 14 instructors of piano, organ, guitar, drums and accordion. There are three floors devoted to sales and instruction.
From 2005:
Wallace Theaters will open the Hollywood 10 movie complex later this year at 5404 N. Belt Highway, in the Shoppes at North Village. The 1,600-seat megaplex will feature stadium seating, Dolby digital sound and “a state-of-the-art moviegoing experience second to none.” Wallace also operates the Plaza 8 movie theater complex at 2219 N. Belt Highway.
From 1987:
The Mister Guy store at East Hills Shopping Center underwent extensive remodeling in 1986, said co-owner Mike Pittman. The store offers traditional clothing and the Polo line for men, and romantic, original designs for women. “We believe in style, not fashion,” Pittman said. “Fashion changes, but style is lasting.”
From 1970:
Extra copies of the Progress edition are available at our circulation department at 814 Felix for 25 cents.
