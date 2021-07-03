Many of these columns are written in advance, and in preparation for a July 4 column I wondered, “What was a significant July 4 holiday in my lifetime?” It didn’t take long to hit me: How about the 1976 Bicentennial?
July 4 fell on a Sunday that year also, and there was a special advertising section in addition to the normal expanded edition. So it was a big paper, full of interesting ads and stories.
Some of those ads brought a smile to my face (and a little sadness), like those from Stuppy Floral, Woolco, Peking Rendezvous, Karle Carriage Works, the Morris Plan, Platt-Gard Business College, the Klothes Kloset and Mister Guy.
But the writer/editor in me was most drawn to the articles, of course, and here are some of the highlights:
The lead story, written by Barry Claywell, was a profile of Iwen and Nadja Kobzej, a Ukrainian couple who came to St. Joseph in 1950 after being captured and imprisoned by the Germans during World War II. Kobzej got a job at the stockyards, and the couple had seven children. “Here you work, you save and what you have is yours,” Mrs. Kobzej said. “Being in this country is like a dream.”
A pedestrian mall was in the works on Felix Street, and we talked to Lawrence Alexander, a leading mall expert. Alexander told us the number of downtown malls in the U.S. had increased 130% in three years, but there are no guarantees. “There’s no way you can name a particular city,” he said, “and say whether a mall would work there or not.”
1976 was an election year, and County Clerk David Mason said several races have only Democratic candidates: state representative, 7th district; judges of circuit courts No. 1 and No. 3; eastern county commissioner; western county commissioner; sheriff and assessor. “There are no Republican or independent candidates for these offices,” he added.
The Sunday Society front used photos in celebrating some “all-American” things associated with July 4. Brad Chase, 6, son of David and Pat Chase, was shown eating a hot dog; Jeff Schomberg was hitting a baseball; and Mrs. Clark Younger and her granddaughter, Lisa Swymeler, were making an apple pie.
Hal McRae, Al Cowens and Fred Patek led the Kansas City Royals to a 7-5 victory over the Oakland A’s on Saturday, with Dennis Leonard picking up the win. Across the state in St. Louis, Lou Brock, Ted Simmons and Don Kessinger guided the Cardinals to a 9-0 drubbing of the Montreal Expos. John Denny was the winning pitcher.
On the local sports level, Pete Williams and Dan Humphreys were leading the pack after the first day of the Moila best shot golf tournament. In AAA fast-pitch softball action, the hitting of Charlie Pusateri and the pitching of Mike Wolfe guided Walnut Products to a 7-2 victory over Construction Contractors.
In movies, “Logan’s Run” was playing at the Trail; “Peter Pan” and “The Horse With the Flying Tail” were at Fox East Hills; the Hillcrest featured Burt Reynolds in “Gator”; and “Mother, Jugs and Speed” was showing at the Belt Drive-In.
Upcoming music festivals at Royals Stadium in Kansas City featured appearances by Ray Charles, Al Green, Marvin Gaye, B.B. King and Archie Bell and the Drells. Ticket prices ranged from $6.50 to $10.
The lead editorial noted that the St. Joseph Municipal Band was performing a holiday concert at the Krug Park Bowl, featuring a new march by local music teacher Charles Potter. “A vast amount of patriotic fervor is being unleased for the Bicentennial,” we wrote. “Too bad some of it can’t be kept over for later use.”
