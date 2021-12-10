I overheard part of an interesting conversation the other day:
“So I called the number, and guess what? An actual person answered the phone.”
“You’re kidding.”
“No. I always get a machine. And you know, they always say they’ll get back to you. But they seldom do.”
“An actual person. Wow. How unusual …”
We seniors remember the days when this was not unusual at all. You picked up the telephone, you dialed a number and someone answered. That began to change when answering machines came along, and through the years the News-Press and the Gazette have documented the changes.
The first mention of the machine I could find was in a 1973 Woolco ad. “A home appliance that does the talking for you!” it proclaimed, showing a rotary phone next to a good-sized box with knobs and dials containing a cassette tape. The Phone-Mate cost $139.50.
Back then, if you’ll remember, we all rented our phones from Southwestern Bell, and their technicians had to hook up the answering machines. There was an installation fee, along with a monthly charge, and none of it was cheap. Some businesses had them, but not many homes.
Anti-trust laws broke up the Bell system in 1982, and now you could buy your own phone and any auxiliary equipment. Prices of answering machines dropped significantly, and more and more people got them.
It didn’t take long before the complaints began.
“This novel device was surely introduced with the hope of enhancing the chances of people really talking to each other,” News-Press columnist Mark Sheehan wrote. “But callers circumvent direct conversation by leaving messages with the machine.”
Syndicated columnist Erma Bombeck chimed in. “I’m sick of carrying on conversations with inanimate objects,” she wrote. “I expect any day now to dial long-distance and have an answering machine that says, ‘Hello, I’m going to put you on hold for a minute.’ That would just about make the human element perfect.”
Yes, there was animosity toward the machines at first. But it worked both ways. Call a number and get a message, and you’re irked. But if you had one, it sure was nice to know who called while you were gone.
The cassettes were an integral part of the system, and reporter Preston Filbert offered some options in a 1987 story:
Local teacher Arlene Sollars bought a tape that allowed her to sound like Katherine Hepburn, and entertainer Al Smith’s tape featured show tunes. Councilwoman Glenda Kelly apologized in her message, saying the machine was a necessary evil that allowed her to better serve her constituents. “It seems to lighten the whole attitude of the calls,” she told Filbert.
Eventually, of course, the cassettes disappeared and everything was contained within the phone. Caller ID came along, providing even more information.
Looking through our clips, I was struck by a comment from syndicated columnist Tom Purcell in 2014:
“I wonder sometimes whether all our gadgets are improving our lives. Before cell phones, we had to use payphones or wait until we got home to make calls. Before answering machines and Caller ID, we were forced to answer our phones and talk to people we didn’t want to talk to.”
Tom, I see your point. I’d like to go back in time, too. But it’s different when you have to deal with robocalls. Besides, it’s nice to move around the room without that pesky cord.
