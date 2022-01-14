Last week, we examined columns from the Commentary page, the Sunday Op-Ed page that the News-Press started in 1975. During the first few years, our reporters discussed serious topics, news from City Hall, the courthouse and the like.
As the 1980s rolled in, things lightened up a bit. Let’s take a look:
“Don’t Forget the Elderly” was the headline on a column written by Paul Stewart in January 1980. He discussed visiting a relative in a convalescent center and noted how few people visit the elderly on a regular basis.
“We tend to shy away from those who are shut-ins,” he wrote. “Walking down the corridors, I was aware of the true ‘love and appreciation’ in the eyes of the residents. Any visit by an outsider relieves their day-to-day boredom.
“The elderly, just like the young, want to be wanted and needed by someone. So why not have a reunion with someone you know?”
Allen Seifert wrote about his days as a student at St. Joseph Junior College in the early 1960s and how much he liked his teachers, Marion Gibbins, Frank Popplewell, Elizabeth Phelan, Harry Force, Marian Harvey, Helen Gettys, Louise Lacy, Glenn Marion, Evan Agenstein and John Yancey.
“There was a cohesiveness among faculty members,” he wrote in 1985. “There also was a closeness among students which could never be equaled.
“There were no fraternities, no sororities, and the student union was a tiny room tucked away in the basement. And yet there was a common spirit, a sharing I had never seen before or since.”
Speaking of college, David Bradley Jr. wrote a column in 1984 centered around a state report that said enrollment at Missouri’s colleges and universities would drop 20% in 10 years. Tarkio, Missouri, and Atchison, Kansas, could be hit especially hard since Tarkio and Benedictine colleges do not receive state support.
“Northwest Missouri State University provides the nucleus for Maryville,” he wrote. “Missouri Western, with its new campus in the late 1960s, helped pull St. Joseph out of the doldrums when the South Side meatpacking houses closed.
“All of these schools play integral roles in their local economies.”
The 1985 Christmas season was frustrating to reporter Steve Bennett. But it resulted in a nice column, “’Tis the Season for Driving Like a Nut.”
“The day after Thanksgiving is going to be a joy,” he wrote in mid-November. “Fist-waving, curses and obscene gestures to those who dare to steal our parking spaces. Don’t you just love the Christmas spirit?”
Bennett described himself as a good driver but admitted he had some shortcomings: “Personally, I would like to have another shot at the parallel parking test. Knowing my luck, though, I would be among the first to lose the ol’ license.”
One Saturday afternoon in summer 1985, education reporter Jane Grothusen went to a movie matinee for the first time in years. She recalled as a child entering a theater full of screaming kids and “the wondrous days of double features, weekly serials, cartoons, coming attractions and yes, even a newsreel.”
This day was different, however. “The theater was only a third full,” she wrote, “with more adults than children.” There was no cartoon, no weekly serial, no newsreel.
“Time moves on and there is no going back,” she wrote. “But we sure as heck got a lot of entertainment and many memories for our quarter.”
