A racetrack. A country club. A building, called a casino, featuring a theater. An amusement park, with circus-type acts appearing regularly. A lake for boating and fishing. Tons of room for picnicking.
It’s hard to imagine such a wide range of recreational and entertainment activities at one site in St. Joseph. But indeed, that was Lake Contrary 100 years ago.
An important element in the lake’s early success was the St. Joseph Railway, Light, Heat and Power Co., which owned much of the land in the area and used trolleys to bring residents to the attractions — including the annual July 4 fireworks displays.
“Certainly, the fireworks were exciting,” says Clyde Weeks, retired director of Robidoux Row Museum. Weeks grew up around Lake Contrary and wrote a book on it. “But there were so many events of different types at the lake that sometimes the fireworks seemed overshadowed.”
You probably could use the event in 1900 as an example. The Gazette reported that the fireworks display that July 4 was “beyond expectation.” But afternoon horse racing added excitement, and a special guest – who would become president the next year — dazzled a crowd who couldn’t even see him speak.
“Gov. Theodore Roosevelt spoke to 20,000 people in the dark,” the newspaper reported. “Only a few of them were able to see him. The big amphitheater was filled with people and double that number was packed around the stand from where he spoke.”
After the talk Roosevelt was taken to the Lotus Club for an informal reception, then watched the dancing couples on the pavilion before heading to Union Station for a train trip to Hannibal.
The Lotus Club was “the country club of the water, where St. Joseph’s first families and the nouveau riche got together for recreation and fine dining,” Merrill Chilcote recalled in a Timely Observations column in 1976. But on April 23, 1924, it burned to the ground, the fire caused by sparks from a tinsmith’s charcoal burner.
“The passing of the clubhouse deprives the young people and many of the older one of one of the most popular entertainment places in the summertime,” the News-Press said.
The Casino, in turn, was torn down in 1933. The Gazette noted that Lake Contrary itself had retreated from the casino many years before.
What remained, though, was a wildly popular amusement park that featured two roller coasters, an Old Mill (sort of a tunnel of love), a Shoot-the-Chutes (an early version of a log ride) and a Midway that offered games of chance and bought in circus acts.
“Even with the Lotus Club and the Casino gone, it was the place to be in the summer,” Weeks says.
“St. Joseph can be proud of Lake Contrary park,” the News-Press said in an editorial in August 1955. “For more than 50 years it has provided wholesome amusement, and it has always been well conducted.”
But you can’t always survive the wrath of Mother Nature, and a ferocious storm in June 1962 tore up much of the park, including one of the roller coasters. Owner Anna Ingersoll told the News-Press it would cost thousands to repair the damage, and she also discovered she could no longer get property insurance on the rides. Two years later she sold the park, which in time became a trailer park.
“We had big floods in 1949 and 1952, and attendance dropped off after that,” Weeks says. “Once TV came along, that changed things, too, as many people preferred to stay home.”
A lot of folks believe things were better in the “good old days.” You could argue that one back and forth all night. But it certainly seems true in the case of Lake Contrary.