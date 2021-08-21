Growing up, did you know your neighbors? Do you know your neighbors today?
In the past 50 years or so, society has moved more and more toward personal privacy. Why? Many will say we just don’t trust people the way we used to.
There was a time, though, when the desire to meet your neighbors was not only common but encouraged. On March 4, 1951, Mayor Stanley Dale issued a proclamation declaring the next seven days “Get Acquainted Week” in St. Joseph, “in hopes that citizens will demonstrate the qualities of friendliness, hospitality and neighborliness.”
The News-Press & Gazette marked the occasion with an ambitious, 48-page edition that sported 200 news stories, 350 advertisements and 2,400 pen sketches — a graphic element sure to draw attention.
For instance, the ad for the Robinson-McWilliams & Burnham insurance agency featured sketches of the principals: Kenneth Robinson, Clovis McWilliams, Gilbert Burnham and Dave Dickens. You can just imagine the conversations: (“Hey, look at Kenneth!” “Boy, they sure did a good job with Clovis!”). More attention translates into higher readership, which, after all, is what a newspaper is all about.
The news stories also had pen sketches. The article on the St. Joseph Museum, for instance, contained a sketch of William L. Goetz, the first board president in 1926, and talked about members of that initial board of directors: Roland A. McDonald, Guy E. Chestnut, N.S. Hillyard, Dr. F.P. Cronkite, Mrs. Harry MacPherson, Mrs. Elliott Spalding, Frazer L. Ford, Henry Krug Jr. and Sol Hirsch.
(If you don’t recognize at least one of those names, you need to get better acquainted with St. Joseph).
The stories gave readers a way to get acquainted, as most of them dealt with clubs and organizations. “It should be easy for every man and woman in the city to find a group he enjoys,” we wrote.
Many of the clubs had names we’ve seen in print for years: The Runcie Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Welcome Wagon, the Garden Club, the Knights of Columbus. Others just sounded interesting: The Hot Stove League, for baseball fans; the Pony Express Pictorialists, for those who enjoyed photography.
There were a lot of clubs for women. All the male service clubs – the Optimists, the Lions and so on – had auxiliaries, as did the Postal Workers, the Railway Mail Service, the Spanish-American War Veterans, the Medical Society and the Dentists’ Association.
Other women’s clubs included the Foreign War Brides Club, Twenty Married Dames Study Club, the Over Sixty Club, the Young Matrons Club, the Cookie Club and the Home Art Club.
Yes, if you wanted to get involved in 1951, there certainly was the opportunity.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to walk down the street and hear the greetings of everyone you pass,” we wrote in an introductory piece. “But it works two ways. At least half the time it’s up to you to speak first. “So, for this week, why not take the initiative and speak first?”
I grew up in a friendly neighborhood. The Gilmores, the Smiths, the Remingtons, the Kaplans, the Waldrons, the Thackerys — all were the types to speak first. We kids played games like whiffle ball and kick the can while our parents took turns organizing block parties. Some of those friendships have endured, all these years later.
One neighbor, Bob Pumphrey, still chuckles as he talks about his son John referring to it as a “Leave It to Beaver” neighborhood.
I knew there was a reason I liked that program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.