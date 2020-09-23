Quick: Name a subject in St. Joseph more controversial than urban renewal. Many people believe it destroyed Downtown, while others have pointed out that it was initiated because Downtown was having problems in the first place.
Over the years, I’ve heard so many people wonder how and why urban renewal came about. Today I thought I’d share some newspaper clips that may help explain the situation.
For instance, I’ve heard people say that urban renewal was forced upon us by the government and no one really wanted it. In truth, the program required a public vote, and local residents approved it 2 to 1.
That lopsided vote took place on Sept. 29, 1970, with 11,615 voting for the plan and 4,715 opposed. “The project area is bounded by Fourth, Tenth, Charles and Robidoux streets,” wrote Gazette City Hall reporter Bob Waldrop the day after the election. “In this area, 141 substandard buildings are slated for removal, and renovation is encouraged for others.”
Waldrop pointed out that the federal government was paying $9 million as its share of the project. St. Joseph’s share, $4.5 million, would be raised through the sale of parking bonds.
The vote followed weeks of intense campaigning for the plan, most notably by the People for Economic Progress (PEP), chaired by car dealer Casey Meyers. Aiding PEP was Mayor Bill Bennett, eight of the nine City Council members, the firemen’s union, the local Teamsters, the North Side Civic Club, led by Don Hager, and a group of South Side businessmen including Bill Kenney, Harold Colbach, Paul Kovac, H.H. Broadhead, Warren Metcalf and John Furlong.
One of the staunchest supporters was this newspaper. During September alone, the News-Press or Gazette wrote a total of five editorials praising the plan and encouraging its passage. One excerpt: “Knowing the condition of our Downtown and knowing that something must be done, the alternative to urban renewal – delay and decay – is unacceptable.”
There was no organized opposition, although South Side businessman John Rupp voiced reservations about the plan, saying it would increase taxes. That charge was refuted by Tom Paul, director of the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, and other officials.
Reflecting on the program today, Waldrop says urban renewal fulfilled its basic goals: Helping some businesses with renovations; tearing down old, dilapidated structures; building three much-needed parking garages; and constructing new streets and sewers.
So why do so many people wince when urban renewal is brought up? More specifically, why didn’t Downtown grow afterward, the way people thought it would?
“Things change,” Waldrop says, noting that the city began moving east in the 1960s and away from Downtown. New housing developments popped up east of 36th Street, along with new businesses on the Belt Highway, which was widened to four lanes to accommodate all the cars that every family seemed to have by now.
In its glory days, Downtown depended on bus traffic. In the 1940s and ‘50s, a teenager wanting to buy a birthday present for mom or dad would have caught the bus and gone Downtown. By the 1970s, however, he or she would borrow the family car and could go … wherever.
Just as significantly, East Hills Shopping Center had opened in 1965, attracting a new, younger generation of shoppers. “Each generation wants its own thing,” Waldrop says, adding that by the 1970s, teens and young adults had adopted East Hills and stores like K-Mart and Woolco – all on the Belt – as their own.
Later came The Shoppes at North Village, offering more choices. Today, internet sales are putting the squeeze on many retail firms, no matter where they’re located.
Indeed, things change.