The coming week brings Thanksgiving – one of my favorite holidays – along with Black Friday. Online sales in recent years have diminished the latter event, but it still brings out many shoppers.
I wondered, what were the top news stories over Thanksgiving at the beginning of this century? And 10 years before? Ten years before that? Let’s take a look. And while we’re at it, let’s include some of those Black Friday sales.
Nov. 24, 2000
Al Gore said he will contest results from Florida in the recent presidential election, which George Bush appears to have won. “We’ve been saying all along that we wanted a full and fair count,” said Ron Klain, Gore’s legal adviser.
Property tax increases and fixed incomes are the main reasons why most local shoppers won’t spend more on Christmas this year than last, according to a News-Press survey. “Most people plan to shop for 10 to 20 family members and one to five friends,” business reporter Robyn Davis wrote.
Southwestern Bell cell phone users lost power Wednesday when an outage hit 20 towers. “The county continued to function just fine,” Commissioner Tom Mann said. “There was a time when we didn’t even have cell phones.”
Several stores at East Hills Shopping Center have sales this weekend, with prices up to one-third off. They include Gordon’s Jewelers, Taco John’s, Travel and Transport, the Mark-It, Randall’s Formal Wear and P.B.E.’s Toys.
Nov. 22, 1990
Fears of the recession cutting into Christmas sales are overblown, Larry Likens, manager at Venture, and John Spragg, manager at Kmart on the North Belt, said. “I’ve heard that, but I think it comes more from the media than our customers,” Likens added.
In a letter to the editor, resident Tillie Abbett urged Congress to repeal its recent salary increase. “It is shameful that Congress asks taxpayers to accept cutbacks in important social programs while they vote themselves a $35,000 a year pay raise,” she wrote.
Shannon Johnson, Matt Thrasher and Jaysen Horn led Benton to its fourth straight title in the St. Joseph Basketball Jamboree at the Civic Arena. Central was guided by Matt LaFave and Mark Backus, while Chris Neff and Jason Davison were top scorers for Lafayette.
A 48-inch Magnavox television set can be yours this weekend for $1,695 at St. Joseph Electronics, 516 N. Belt. Camcorders are selling for $699, and 19-inch TVs are $279. “And we service them all, too,” the company’s ad stated.
Nov. 27, 1980
A St. Joseph Avenue connection to the West Belt Highway (I-229) is being held up by concerns that the work could be detrimental to Robidoux Row, district engineer Walter Vandelicht said. The National Council on Historic Preservation will have the final say.
Attorney Claudia York will represent six inmates who have filed $26 million in damage suits over conditions at the Buchanan County Jail. “If inspectors were to come in, it would be hit with all types of violations,” York said, adding that one possible remedy would be closing the jail entirely.
The public is invited to the Policeman’s Ball at the new Civic Arena on Dec. 6, the News-Press Fact Finder reported. Chief James R. Hayes said tickets are $12.50 per couple, and all proceeds will go to the police retirement fund. The arena opened last month.
Car Tunes, 3120 Karnes Road, is selling the new big thing, AM/FM/cassette car radios, for $149. Or go “old school” with an 8-track deck, starting at $79.
(Looking back, it wasn’t too long before cassettes were considered “old school” too).
