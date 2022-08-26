Headlines can, and should, draw your readers into a story. Last week we looked at some intriguing headlines from the News-Press and Gazette files that would encourage most people to read that article.
Here are a few more:
Feb. 2, 1949;
“DORIS DAY HERE WITH BOB HOPE”
Comedian Bob Hope, big-band singer Doris Day and their company of 50 will perform this evening at the City Auditorium. Perhaps it will be as impressive as what already has occurred.
A royal welcome greeted the group as it arrived this afternoon at Rosecrans Airport. Their chartered plane was met by Mayor H.D. Allison and other leaders, and sirens blared as a police escort led them into the city. A parade was staged through the Downtown area before Hope gave a half-hour interview on KFEQ Radio.
We reported: “Someone asked about the trip up from Kansas City. ‘They don’t even pick up the wheels,’ Bob remarked. ‘Just knock over the few chimneys and we’re here.’”
Nov. 18, 1951: “SQUIRREL HAS MADE HIMSELF THE FAVORITE IN THE TYLISKI HOME”
Most families have dogs or cats as pets. The star in the Felix Tyliski household, 1702 S. 27th St., is a squirrel.
The family found “Nibbles” injured in the yard several months ago, brought him inside and nursed him back to health. Now he plays with the couple’s five children and even jumps onto the laps of visitors. He spends his nights inside the house and the daytime outdoors.
We reported: “When Mr. Tyliski arrives home from his job as a bookkeeper at Armour and Co., Nibbles is down the tree in a split second, up Mr. Tyliski’s trousers and coat, and onto his shoulder. ‘He talks to me,’ said Mr. Tyliski, ‘but I don’t know what he says.’”
July 4, 1900: ‘TEDDY HAS A NAMESAKE”
Mr. and Mrs. Francis Hayes, 16th and Cedar streets, were overjoyed when Theodore Roosevelt came to St. Joseph to speak. So much so that they named their newborn son for him.
Hayes said he asked his doctor what they should name the baby, and the doctor said that was up to him. “I’ve got it!” Hayes exclaimed. “We’ll call him Theodore Roosevelt because he and the governor of New York (Roosevelt was not yet president) arrived on the same day. Hurrah for Teddy!”
We reported: “Maybe one day Theodore Roosevelt Hayes will have good reason to be thankful that he arrived on the Fourth of July, 1900, just when the hero of San Juan Hill came to town.”
July 22, 1974: “‘CLEANSING’ SEEN IN WATERGATE”
Congressman Jerry Litton, a Democrat, is known for “reaching across the aisle” in politics. On Sunday he reached far across the aisle, bringing New York Congressman Jack Kemp, a Republican, to Kansas City for his “Dialogue With Litton” forum.
Kemp, a former quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, told those assembled at KCI that perhaps Watergate might “cleanse” Washington of some less desirable types. “We need to raise the standard in politics,” he added. Other speakers in the “Dialogue” series have included former Vice President Hubert Humphrey, House Speaker Carl Albert and Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson.
We reported: “Asked whether he would support impeaching President Nixon, Kemp said he would vote his conscience, even if it hurts his re-election chances. “I pledged to uphold the Constitution,” he said. “He serves his party best who serves his country first.”
Coming up: The South Side celebrates its first fall festival. Central wins the 1965 football Jamboree. The old City Auditorium comes down. We’ll look at those stories in the future.
