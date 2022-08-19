A couple of people have complimented me on the July 4 column, particularly mentioning one headline, “SHE CARVED HIM,” regarding a girl who stabbed her boyfriend in 1896.
“How bold and descriptive,” a friend said. “Why can’t we have headlines like that today?”
Well, local journalism has changed a lot in 125 years, especially in reporting crime. But one characteristic has remained constant: The need to write a headline that will draw your readers into the story. After all, it’s the headlines we notice as we scan the paper for interesting articles.
Here are some headlines that captured my attention while I was looking for items in the News-Press & Gazette files:
Dec. 25, 1940: START IN 1941 TO SUPER-ROAD TO SAVANNAH Workers are preparing to build what is being called “one of the greatest highway projects in this section of the state since the concrete roads were laid down originally.”
A new, four-lane concrete road will replace the current, much narrower one between St. Joseph and Savannah. There are few concrete highways in this part of Missouri and no four-lane ones.
We reported: “The present road has 45 curves, which make passing almost impossible. The new highway will have only 16. When completed, all traffic moving south will use it, and north-bound cars will travel the current road.”
May 4, 1982: LACK OF CARDINAL RADIO COVERAGE UPSETS WOMAN Helen Wrinkle, a longtime South Side pharmacist, is a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. But, sports writer Dan Caesar reports, “she is not an entirely happy woman.”
There’s no local radio coverage of Cardinals games these days, Mrs. Wrinkle lamented. For years KFEQ Radio carried them, but that ended when the Royals came along. Also, station officials indicated it has become difficult to sell commercial advertising for the Cardinals.
We reported: “Mrs. Wrinkle said she and a niece will make their annual trek to Busch Stadium next month to see a four-game series with the New York Mets. She has traveled to St. Louis for at least 45 years to see the Cardinals.”
Dec. 19, 1951: GENE AUTRY TO BE HERE NEXT MONTH
Gene Autry, the singing cowboy, is coming to St. Joseph.
Autry, his horses Champion and Little Champ, and a company of 30 entertainers will perform at the City Auditorium at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19. Featured are movie and radio stars Smiley Burnette and Pat Buttram.
We reported: “Autry, who holds Air Force wings and an airline pilot’s license, maintains his fast schedule by flying his own eight-passenger plane from city to city.”
March 3, 2005: SHOPPERS SAY NEW TARGET IS ‘LIKE A WHOLE NEW WORLD’
Target, one of the major stores at the new Shoppes at North Village complex, opened for business on Wednesday.
It was a banner day for Lisa Bowden and Cindy Grooms, who often traveled to Kansas City to shop at Target, and for the Beckner family, which drove down from Falls City, Nebraska. “We used to have to go to Omaha,” Stephanie Beckner said. “Now we’ll probably come once a week.”
We reported: “Other retailers in the Shoppes gearing up for openings include Home Depot, which is expected to open April 21, and Sam’s Club, Dress Barn, Old Navy and Hollywood Cinema, which are all expected to open before May.”
Coming Up: Bob Hope and Doris Day perform at the City Auditorium. A local family adopts a yard squirrel as a pet. A Republican congressman from New York appears on “Dialogue with Litton.” Watch for these and other items in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.