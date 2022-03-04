In a 1963 editorial, we referred to him as “a genius … a man who did more than his share by far to brighten this world.” A 1944 column called her “a model … a shapely, wise-cracking cutie.”
Who are we talking about? Albert Einstein? Mark Twain? Ingrid Bergman? Joan Crawford?
Nope. Jimmy Hatlo and Gladys Parker.
(I can just hear you saying “Who????”)
Hatlo was the artist who drew the popular “They’ll Do It Every Time,” which ran in the News-Press from 1941 to 1971. Parker drew “Mopsy,” which the Gazette carried from 1939 to 1960. The single-panel cartoons kept our readers laughing for years.
Let’s take a look:
‘They’ll Do
It Every Time’
This series was consistent from the start. One of the very first panels, from 1941, could have run at any point during the next 30 years and still been topical.
We see a middle-aged man polishing his car while his wife and son are watching from a window. The boy says, “Ain’t we ever gonna go for a Sunday ride in the car, mom? Ain’t we? Huh?”
Meanwhile, neighbors are watching from their porches or over a fence, saying, “He’s done more walking around it than there are miles on the speedometer” and “If he ever takes that clunk past the city limits it’ll get hay fever.”
Every cartoon included “A Tip of the Hat To …” and named the reader who gave Hatlo the idea. This one came from Robert Strahan of Philadelphia. There also was a title to every panel, but most times it was obvious. This one? “Watching the guy who spends more time polishing his car than driving it.”
Of course.
“The greatest thing about Hatlo’s cartoons,” we wrote in that editorial, “was that all who read them recognized situations and people they encountered regularly in real life.”
‘Mopsy’
This carton was sort of a sideline for Parker, a fashion designer and model who lived in New York. In fact, she said in interviews that she based the character on herself.
Thus, Mopsy always wore the finest clothes and enjoyed the good life. She was not averse to dating men, as long as they were as well-bred as she.
Like Hatlo’s strip, ‘Mopsy’ was amazingly consistent. One of the first panels, from 1939, easily could have run 20 years later. It shows Mopsy talking to her friend, Nancy, who says, “Dick must have turned all colors when your dad caught him kissing you.”
And Mopsy replies, “Not exactly. Just black and blue.”
Fashionable, desirable and witty. That’s Mopsy.
I feel somewhat remiss, as there’s so much more to these cartoons and I’m limited on space. However, you can find books on them on eBay and Amazon. So there’s that.
In 1960, the Gazette was redesigned and “Mopsy” was replaced by “Ever Happen to You?”
“It would be appreciated by many if you would restore “Mopsy” and “Winnie Winkle,” Juanita Ernst, 2723 S. 20th St., wrote in a letter to the editor. “They are old friends.”
Added Margaret Downs, 312 N. Noyes, in another letter: “I do not think your substitutes are up to par. Can’t we get “Mopsy” back?
High praise, indeed. It’s nice to be missed.
