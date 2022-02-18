There’s been a lot of publicity about the movie “Being the Ricardos,” dealing with Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz and their hit comedy, “I Love Lucy.” Several months ago I discussed the beginning of TV in St. Joseph, but we didn’t deal with any of the shows.
Let’s remedy that today, shall we?
The News-Press and Gazette used a lot of ink giving our readers detailed information on the various programs back then, and for good reason: Outside of TV Guide, there was no other way for people to get that information. We ran the listings, of course, along with feature stories and personality profiles. Let’s have a look:
“I Love Lucy”
In a 1952 story headlined “Lucille and Desi Happy With Top Show in TV,” Ball and Arnaz said they put their movie and band careers on hold to take a chance on this new thing called television.
“People said we were crazy,” Arnaz told Associated Press reporter Bob Thomas. Added Ball: “It was supposed to be career suicide.” She had been in films since 1934 but didn’t mind leaving them behind.
“That glamour routine was driving me nuts,” she said. “I was a slave to the makeup department. On our TV show, I get to do good comedy every week.”
Audiences agreed, as “I Love Lucy” was Nielsen’s top-rated show that year. And in 1953, 1954, 1955 and 1956, too.
“The Ed Sullivan Show”
Singers, dancers, comedians, magicians, puppets, acrobats — all made up that one-hour animal called the variety show in the 1950s. Several entertainers had programs: Steve Allen, Milton Berle, Arthur Godfrey, Red Skelton and Jackie Gleason.
Ed Sullivan was king of them all.
“What Sullivan’s show has in disarming abundance is a precious little commodity called simplicity,” syndicated columnist Billy Rose wrote in the News-Press in 1953. “It employs the oldest formula in show business: Sign up a bunch of performers who specialize in one trick, then get out of the way and let them do their stuff.”
Did it work? Well, when Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, the Beatles and the Supremes wanted to make a big splash across America, whose show did they choose? There you go.
“Gunsmoke”
If there was anything more popular on TV in the 1950s than variety shows, it was westerns. Just as comedy had its queen in Lucy and variety had its king in Ed Sullivan, the western had its marshal in James Arness, the star of “Gunsmoke.”
Here’s a quick success story: “Gunsmoke” aired its first episode in September 1955, and in 1957 it was leading the Nielsen Ratings (knocking Lucy off the top spot). It shot down plenty of competitors: “The Lone Ranger,” “Hopalong Cassidy,” “Have Gun Will Travel,” “The Rifleman,” “Maverick,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Wyatt Earp” among them.
In August 1957 we ran a profile on Arness, who was called “a six-foot, six-inch giant of a man.”
“Jim missed out on role after role in Hollywood because he was just too tall,” the story said. “The portrayal of Matt Dillon, however, called for a man whose physical stature alone would command respect. As “Gunsmoke’s” popularity will attest, Arness picked a choice plum.”
In the future, we’ll look at other choice plums among 1950s TV shows, including a collie that saved lives, a defense attorney who seldom lost a case and “a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.