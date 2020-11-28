Last week we took a look at the “South Side” column and “Where’s the Fire?” two features in our “gone but not forgotten” series. Let’s continue that today with an examination of “The Wise Owl” and “Gazing at Sports.”
‘The Wise Owl’
The “Wise Owl” ran in the News-Press from 1938 to 1980 and was a sports commentary column. It was always written by the sports editor, and they were: Gene Sullivan, from 1938 to 1950; Jim Curry (interim), 1951; Bill Scott, 1952 to 1967; and Allen Seifert, 1968 to 1980.
The column ran several times a week and featured the editor’s thoughts on both national and local news. In October 1975, for instance, Seifert interviewed LeBlond football coach Don Tabor and wrote a piece on the 5-0 Eagles.
“Tabor’s shifting of sturdy Joe Modlin to linebacker has been a key to Eagle defensive efforts,” he wrote. “And he certainly has no kick about Dave Ketter’s punting.
“Dave doesn’t kick the ball that far, but his kicks are so high that we’re able to get downfield and cut down the return yardage,” Tabor said. “We’ll take those 35-yard kicks any time.”
Yes, you could have written a regular story that included that information. But columns tend to make things a little more personal. Add a photo of the writer, set it off-measure and throw in some bold face, and you have a graphic element that draws more attention to both the page and the column.
For his part, Sullivan seemed to relish a variety of topics. During one week in July 1941, the “Wise Owl” commented on Notre Dame’s Frank Leahy, Joe DiMaggio’s hitting streak and the success of Benton coach Pop Springer.
Scott, who turned 92 recently, said of the thousands of “Wise Owls” he wrote over the years, one stands out: The death of Kurt Browne, a star athlete at Central High who died in a swimming accident in 1958.
“I went to the school the next day to do interviews, and all the students were in tears,” he said. “It was so emotional … I’ll never forget it.
“But I enjoyed the job. I met a lot of great people and was able to travel to St. Louis in 1964 to cover the Cardinals and Yankees in the World Series.”
The series yielded a championship for the Cardinals and four “Wise Owl” columns for Scott. An excerpt: “Cardinal manager Mike Keane calls his club a scrappy one. Right now the Yankees are hurting. And this old town is going crazy.”
“Gazing at Sports”
“Gazing at Sports” ran in the Gazette from 1970 to 1980, and was written by sports editor Bob Martin. It was not a competitor to the “Wise Owl,” but more of a complement; now sports fans in St. Joseph were getting first-person columns in both papers.
Martin was not adverse to controversy. Writing about the 1971 Central-Lafayette football game, where the Indians won, 38-0, he called the contest a “mismatch that probably should have been called at halftime.”
“If the football referee had the same powers as a boxing referee,” he wrote, “the game wouldn’t have gone past the second quarter.”
That drew angry letters from Mrs. Bill Castle, Mrs. Marion Browitt, Mrs. Clayton Dean, Mrs. Bud Sollars and Lafayette principal Don Trout.
“We have too many quitters in this world today and we certainly don’t tell our children to quit when the going gets rough,” Mrs. Sollars wrote. “If you can’t say something good, at least don’t say bad things.”
Controversial, yes, but it shows that people were reading him. And for some columnists, that’s the point.