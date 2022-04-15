A few weeks ago my editors asked me to write a couple of stories for our Progress edition, which we published on March 26. One of my assignments was to interview Jack Waldron, president of CII (formerly Cereal Ingredients), a new business in town.
Jack grew up here and graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School. He told me that CII manufactures specialty items that go into many foods – things like chocolate chips, cinnamon inclusions and granola clusters. Many of their products are in snack foods.
Well, mention snack foods to me, and my mind wanders back to locally produced foods that are no more. Potato chips? Kitty Clover. Hot dogs? Swift’s was hard to beat. Ice cream? Ozenberger, of course. Soda pop? Teem.
The list is too long to go into detail. But we can look at a few:
Swift’s
Did it ever bug you when you had a problem with an item and couldn’t find anyone at the company to talk about it? That wasn’t the case with Swift’s, as we learned in a 1959 ad.
“If you have any suggestions, call Mr. E.M. Justus, Manager Swift and Co., phone AD 8-1771,” the ad read. “Everything we do is aimed at pleasing you. Made fresh daily right here in St. Joseph!”
Maybe the freshness was part of it. But boy, I never had any hot dogs that tasted as good as Swift’s.
Kitty Clover
Don’t talk to me about Lay’s or Guy’s potato chips. Oh, they’re OK, I guess. But there was just something special about Kitty Clover.
And in February 1969, the company offered a special deal: Buy a 59- or 79-cent bag, and you got a 29-cent bag of corn chips free.
“We’ve been producing potato chips for 20 years, so we’re celebrating,” our ad read. “We can’t invite all of you to the party, so why not have your own chip-in. And think of Kitty Clover.”
Teem
Teem, bottled at the Pepsi plant in the South Side, was a lemon-lime drink similar to 7-Up. Our family tended to buy Pepsi products, and that’s fine because I liked Teem better anyway.
Remember the days when you opened a pop bottle and there was a sticker in the cap? Save enough stickers from Teem and they gave you a nice gift.
“There are plenty of items to choose from,” the ad from 1962 read. “Baseballs and bicycles, steam irons and clocks. Something for every member of the family!”
Ozenberger’s
Ozenberger Ice Cream was in that oddly shaped building at 1915 Frederick. Maybe a structure of those dimensions was needed for a long counter to display all that ice cream.
“Many flavors to choose from,” our ad from 1963 read, “made fresh daily from only quality ingredients.” Their cones were the perfect answer to a hot summer’s day.
“Back then, a lot of foods were made in St. Joseph,” recalls Rosie Schultz, who married husband Roger, a retired electrical contractor, in 1955. “We had six kids, so I did a lot of shopping. I always bought local when I could.”
Makes sense. You’re helping that company and the community. And your taste buds, too.
