Our column last week on 1950s TV programs discussed “I Love Lucy,” “Gunsmoke” and “The Ed Sullivan Show,” noting the importance of the News-Press and Gazette to area viewers. Back then, except for TV Guide, newspapers were the only place you could get listings, previews and feature stories.
Let’s jump in with a few more shows:
“Lassie”
How many times have you seen a collie and thought, “Hey, that’s Lassie!” Such was the influence of this TV show that aired Sunday nights from 1954 to 1973.
The quintessential “boy and his dog” series, “Lassie” featured Tommy Rettig as Jeff and later, Jon Provost as Timmy. Plots from week to week didn’t vary much; Jeff or Timmy would get into trouble and Lassie would come to the rescue.
Some nights there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.
In 2004 we ran an interview with author Ace Collins, who wrote a popular book on Lassie. “A bond between a family and a pet is a very deep bond,” he said. “Lassie represented the potential of every dog – and the best in every human being.”
“The Twilight Zone”
Our TV Key Previews heralded the 1959 premiere episode, “Where Is Everybody?” as “fantasy for grownups.” “What You Need,” contained “a twist at the end, as usual.” “And When the Sky Was Opened” was called “a weird one and worth your attention.”
Fantasy. Weird. Twist endings. Yeah, it’s gotta be “The Twilight Zone.”
From 1959 to 1964, viewers tuned in Friday nights to see what offbeat story Rod Serling and his writers had cooked up. A camera that takes pictures of the future. A hitchhiker who shows up every 50 miles. A doll that talks.
“I’m no longer an angry young man,” Serling told AP reporter Hal Boyle in September 1959, referring to the years his scripts were rejected. “My philosophy is to please as many people as I can — without selling out to them.”
“Perry Mason”
Mom and dad watched “Perry Mason” every Saturday night. So did Pamela Burke of Washington, writing to columnist William Morris in the News-Press in 1958.
“One of the reasons we like it,” she said, “is because the scripts are literate and Raymond Burr, who plays Perry Mason, sounds like a person of breeding and education.”
That seemed to be the prevailing thought. In 1958, “Perry Mason” entered the Nielsen ratings at No. 19. The next year it was No. 10, and two years after that, No. 5.
By the way, it is not true that Perry won every case. He lost two: “The Case of the Terrified Typist” and “The Case of the Deadly Verdict.” But hey, the show was on for nine years. We all should be so lucky.
“The Jack Benny Program”
St. Joseph showed its love for Benny in 1945 when it presented him with the keys to the city before he sold out two shows at the City Auditorium. Five years later, on Sept. 7, 1950, this headline appeared in the News-Press: “Benny Will Take Jump into Video.”
“It will be variety entertainment, similar to my stage show,” Benny said. Guest stars included the likes of Carol Burnett, Johnny Carson and Wayne Newton. The Sunday-night program was on the air for 15 seasons. Yes, 15.
One of my favorite episodes involved blonde bombshell Jayne Mansfield. She and Jack were on a cruise ship and she was making romantic advances toward him.
Yeah, like that would happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.