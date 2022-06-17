Last week we went back in time to a date in October 2012 to examine events from a decade ago. Today let’s go back another 10 years, to 2002, and look at happenings that spring.
The date: April 7, 2002
— Missouri Western officials are monitoring the progress of a bill that would change the institution’s status from a college to a university.
The bill, which has passed in the Missouri House and is being considered in the Senate, also would give university status to Missouri Southern State College and Harris-Stowe College. In addition, Southwest Missouri State University would become Missouri State University.
The University of Missouri and the Coordinating Board for Higher Education are against the plan, primarily because it was never submitted for formal CBHE review. State Sen. Ken Jacob of Columbia said the changes would be approved “over my dead body.”
— In a story headlined “Shaking Up the Midwest,” reporter Julie Belchner talked to experts who said a major earthquake will strike Missouri sometime in the next 50 years.
“Yes, I think there’s a risk,” said Arch Johnson, director of the Center for Earthquake Research and Information. He and others have cited the 1811-12 New Madrid quake in Southeast Missouri as just one example.
“There are random small earthquakes all over the central U.S. and Canada,” Johnson added.
Citing statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor, Colleen Dorsey showed it’s more common than ever for a woman to make more money than her husband. An estimated 10.5 million wives earn more than their spouses, twice the rate of 20 years ago.
Dorsey talked to Ray and Cheryl Palermo of St. Joseph, a Web page designer and a registered nurse, respectively. He often would stay home with the kids while his wife worked.
“She has always made more money than I did,” Palermo said. “Health care pays better than Web design.”
In his Sunday column, Ken Newton discussed Tuesday’s mayoral election, in which David Jones defeated James Montee by a 54-46 margin.
Newton pointed out that Jones carried the eastern part of the city, while Montee scored well on the western side. ”Both candidates promised changes in municipal governance, one modest and one profound,” he wrote. “Modest won out.”
Nearly 3,000 people attended the first two performances of the Moila Shrine Circus Friday and Saturday at the Civic Arena.
Rex Strayer, public relations director for Moila, said this was the 49th year for the circus in St. Joseph. Popular attractions included the elephants, bareback riding, horsemanship, trapeze artists, a dog act and the Keystone Kops. At intermission, children were invited to come down to the main floor and ride the elephants and horses.
Members of the Questers recently donated $5,600 to help with the restoration of the Missouri Theater and met this week to present the check.
Those on hand were Bebe Grimes, Jockey Smock, Juanita Crockett, Dorotha Curd, Linda Summers, Norma Gallagher, Sharon Tootle, Louise O’Connor, Janet Lackamp, Jill Waller, Kathy Bahner, Barbara Barnes, Tomi Madget, Dorothy Wenz, Pud Ransdell and Anita Hendrickson.
