A few weeks ago, this column began a series on St. Joseph high schools that have closed in our lifetimes. One of the big questions I asked myself was, “What about Pickett?”
After all, it had included a high school, as well as elementary grades, in its former building at 40th Street and Pickett Road. The only thing is, that was outside the city limits at the time and in its own school district.
Think about it, though. That area, annexed in 1958, has been a growing part of St. Joseph for the past 63 years. Businesses have prospered there. New housing has been popular. How could you not include it?
Besides, it’s an interesting story.
The key event occurred on April 14, 1954, when a fire destroyed the building. In the aftermath, it was decided to send the elementary students to the vacant Hosea School building in the South Side and allow the secondary students to attend the high school of their choice. It would take a while, after all, to pass a bond issue and build a new school.
Two months later, the Gazette reported, Dr. George Englehart of the Missouri Department of Education visited St. Joseph to meet with Pickett district patrons and the school board, including president Robert Wollenman. “Are there enough children to operate the Pickett School satisfactorily?” he asked the group.
At the time, Pickett had 61 high school students and about 250 elementary students. “Englehart cited figures showing that high school enrollment had declined 45% in the past 12 years, while elementary school enrollment had increased 60%,” we reported. “He also said the district has a bonding capacity of $175,000.”
Add it all up, and the state was recommending that only a grade school be built. A week later, Wollenman told the News-Press he had spoken to Englehart again and the recommendation was solid. “High school students will be sent to schools in any of the districts which border on the Pickett district,” we reported, “with Pickett paying for transportation and tuition.”
So that’s decided. But the bond issue was another matter. The district had more than $100,000 in insurance money from the fire to be combined with any new bond money in building a school.
On Nov. 23, the district floated a $150,000 bond. It failed. So did bond elections in December and in January 1955.
Finally, a Page One Gazette headline on April 6 told what Wollenman and many others had wanted to hear: “Pickett School Bonds Get Approval After 3 Defeats.” Construction began later that year and the new school opened in September 1956.
Bob Wollenman, managing partner of the Deluxe Truck Stop in St. Joseph, is the son of the late board president. “I was only a boy in those days, but I have some great memories,” he said. “Going to basketball games in their old gym, going to football games. They played eight-man football and had some good teams.
Gayle Sollars would agree with that. The daughter of G.E. Grimm, also a school board member, she recalled that Highway 36 hadn’t been built through there yet and much of the area was pastureland “full of cows and bulls.”
“It was a real community out there. When the weather was nice, we’d all walk to and from school and we had to get through those fields,” said Sollars, who was in the eighth grade when the fire hit. “The high school kids helped the little kids make it through safely. We were all like a big family. It was a great time.”
