Recently in our look back at presidents who have visited St. Joseph, we covered Theodore Roosevelt in 1900 and Harry Truman in 1952.
This week it’s Dwight Eisenhower in 1952 – his appearance coming a few weeks before Truman’s – and Richard Nixon in 1960. Of the four, only Truman was a sitting president at the time. The others were candidates for the nation’s top spot.
Also, Nixon arrived here by plane, the others by train.
Eisenhower
One of the heroes of World War II, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower arrived at Union Passenger Station on the afternoon of Sept. 19, 1952. He had debated for months whether to run as a Democrat or Republican, finally choosing the GOP because he “agreed with more of their policies.”
Ike, as he was called, gave a whistle-stop speech condemning the “fumbling attempts” of the Truman administration to attain lasting peace in Korea. He called administration officials “political brokers” who were trying to sell Americans on the idea that you can get something for nothing.
“Governments do not produce, or manufacture, or give away anything unless they have received it from the people,” he told the crowd of 12,000. In addition to paying the legitimate costs of government, these officials must see that political bosses get their cut.
“Some got too much,” he added, “and they are in the penitentiary.”
Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, were welcomed by Mayor and Mrs. Stanley Dale. The mayor gave Ike a replica of the Pony Express statue, while Mrs. Dale gave Mamie a bouquet of roses.
Quaker Oats officials were on hand, including Aunt Jemima, who presented the general with a carton of pancake flour. “Good,” Ike said as he accepted the gift. “We’ll have pancakes for breakfast tomorrow.”
Nixon
Richard Nixon’s visit here in October 1960, in which he spoke at Civic Center Park, showcased the views of the Republican vice president. It also showcased the talents of the News-Press reporting staff. To wit:
Frederick W. Slater wrote the lead story, “Nixon Staunchly Upholds President as 10,000 Listen,” concerning President Eisenhower’s foreign and domestic policies.
Robert L. Slater detailed the arrival at Rosecrans Airport: “Welcome for Nixon Is Warm.”
Jane Erickson described Mrs. Nixon’s fashion sense: “Pat Radiant in Blue Suit with a Black Collar.”
Mary Helen Burrowes wrote about local preparations for the trip: “Visit of Nixons Smoothly Handled by Peace Officials.”
A shorter item noted that the motorcade stopped at Ninth and Edmond streets so Nixon could meet with News-Press & Gazette president Henry D. Bradley and publisher David R. Bradley. Another story pointed out that this was the first visit to St. Joseph by a vice president since 1932 when Charles Curtis gave a campaign talk.
Six stories, all on page one.
Not since the body of little Bobby Greenlease was discovered in the backyard of Bonnie Heady’s home had the News-Press covered a local event so thoroughly. In that 1953 incident, there were 10 stories on the front page, each covering a different aspect of the case.
“I am proud of the record of our administration,” Nixon told the crowd at the Civic Center. “President Eisenhower has brought dignity and respect to the highest office in the land.”
