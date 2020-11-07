When you think of East Hills Shopping Center and similar malls, what comes to mind? Retail stores, mostly selling clothes, right?
Anything else? Maybe a food court?
Perhaps that’s how shopping malls have evolved over the years. But a check of News-Press and Gazette clips from East Hills’ grand opening, in August 1965, shows something quite different: A center that would serve not only shopping, but also tasks like banking, job hunting, insurance sales and lining up a cruise.
“East Hills a City in Itself” proclaimed the headline on Aug. 18, the day before the center opened. “The city in miniature at Frederick Avenue and the Belt Highway has a wide variety of stores, restaurants, a theater for entertainment, playgrounds, parks and fountains,” the story read.
“There are unique pieces of rugged playtime sculpture scattered throughout the center, designed to amuse children while their parents shop. The park-like atmosphere stems from 15 growing trees and 160 smaller bushes and shrubs.”
And of course, it was emphasized there was free parking right outside, and it was always 72 degrees inside. Or to say it another way, you didn’t have to park at Eighth and Edmond streets, plug your meter and trudge three blocks through the ice and snow to reach your store at Sixth and Felix. Comparisons to Downtown may have been implied, but they were there.
Several merchants did not necessarily see it an “us vs. them” battle, however, as they opened second stores at the new mall. Hirsch’s, the Paris, Federal Bakery, Katz, Woolworth and Joe Optican’s had been Downtown stalwarts for years and thought they’d test the waters at East Hills, too. In contrast, Montgomery Ward and Penney’s, selected as anchors at the new center, closed their Downtown stores.
Marge Bailey had graduated from St. Francis Elementary School just a few months before and was preparing to enter Bishop LeBlond High School. She was delighted when she found some Yardley Slicker, a type of lip gloss, in a little shop at East Hills one day.
“I don’t remember lip gloss existing before that,” said Bailey, who now lives in New York City. “And Yardley was a British company, so you had your essential Beatles tie-in.
“At 14, all you needed to be hip was a short skirt and a Yardley Slicker.”
When Bailey exited the store that day, she may have seen another retail space in front of her – or maybe something else. To round out the “city in miniature” concept, East Hills also sported a bank (Belt National); an employment office (Career Placement & Manpower); a loan company (Household Finance); an insurance office (McGhee-Marshall); a photo studio (Strathmann); a paint company (Pimbley); a cocktail lounge (The Red Lion); an optical firm (Duling); a laundromat (East Hills Launderers and Cleaners); and a travel agency (Travel & Transport).
In addition, there was a supermarket (Safeway), a fine restaurant (Howard Johnson’s) and lunch counters at Katz and Woolworth’s. Katz had a cafeteria as well.
The center held its grand opening and dedication ceremonies the morning of Aug. 19. On hand were Mayor Arthur Meers, Connie Isaacs, the 1965 Apple Blossom Queen, Marvin Gench, who led a band in the National Anthem, and Mr. and Mrs. Reuel Farber, who owned the land on which the mall sat. Rabbi Myron Meyer gave the invocation, and Monsignor Charles Nowland offered the benediction.
It was reported that the mall was starting out with 23 stores, but that number would grow to 36 by mid-September.
“William Abramson, manager of the center, was master of ceremonies,” the News-Press reported. “He proclaimed that the project was dedicated to the housewives of the Midland Empire.”
Housewives, eh? The person in the family who holds the purse strings and keeps everything together. Pretty smart.