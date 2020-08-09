Dizzy and Mickey. Mickey and Dizzy.
Ol’ Diz and the Mick.
Any boy who grows up in St. Joseph and likes baseball starts hearing the stories early, maybe when he’s 8 or 9. No, we don’t have a major league team here, but hey, Dizzy Dean and Mickey Mantle played in St. Joseph during their minor league years.
Yogi Berra and Stan “The Man” Musial were here, too. Hang on for that one.
Ol’ Diz pitched here, in 1930, for the St. Joseph Saints — a farm team of the St. Louis Cardinals. Back then, games were at the old ballpark at 27th and Messanie streets (which even then was called City Stadium).
Dean started off like gangbusters, allowing only four hits as the Saints defeated the Denver Bears in the home opener, 4-3. But he lost his second game to the Pueblo Indians, 13-6, and also got into a fight with opposing players. The Gazette reported that it took six police officers to break up the melee, which started when Dean took offense to an insulting remark.
It would take more space than I’m allowed here to describe all of Dean’s antics that summer. Suffice it to say he was the ace of the staff — he won 17 games for a last-place team — but was constantly being monitored by Saints management for his activities off the field. On Aug. 3 he was dealt to Houston of the Texas League, one of the Cardinals’ top farm clubs.
Like Dizzy, Mantle’s appearances here took place over one season: 1950, when Mickey was a star for the Joplin Miners, a farm team of the New York Yankees. Although the Miners won the majority of games at City Stadium (now Phil Welch), the Cards were no slouches and swept a three-game series in May.
Joplin returned the favor in July, winning all three contests. “The big blow was Mickey Mantle’s towering homer over the right field barrier,” the Gazette reported on July 20.
“Mickey Mantle has such tremendous potential that (Yankee manager Casey) Stengel is tempted to bring him up,” News-Press sports editor Gene Sullivan wrote. Good prognostication, as Mantle joined the Yankees the next year and replaced Joe DiMaggio in center field in 1952.
Musial was here on May 14, 1941, going 3-for-6 with three RBIs as his Springfield Cardinals defeated the local Saints, 20-8. Berra’s day in the sun came on Aug. 16 the next year, when he was a member of St. Louis Stockham, who was playing East Chicago, Indiana, in the regional American Legion tournament.
Berra hit a triple, double, single and a towering home run over the right-field wall as St. Louis won, 25-0. “It was the first time a ball had been hit over that wall by a schoolboy athlete,” the Gazette reported. Speaking of schoolboys, former News-Press managing editor Bob Slater was a pupil at St. Francis Xavier School, and he and some classmates were at the game. “That home run was something,” he recalls. “We were all impressed.”
One other notable baseball story, I believe, lies in the St. Joseph Cardinals’ strong showing in the late 1940s. The headline “St. Joseph Ranked Seventh at Gate in Card Chain,” in October 1948, topped a story about the local team standing tall in attendance among the St. Louis club’s 15 franchises. The next year, the opening-day attendance at City Stadium was 5,226, best among the Cardinals’ Class C teams. (Earl Weaver, later to manage the Baltimore Orioles, played second base for the 1949 squad).
This was long after Dizzy and right before Mickey. It just goes to show: Sure, it’s nice to have superstars in your midst, but a solid, consistent team can be popular, too.