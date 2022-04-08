Several weeks back I wrote a column on the movie “Paper Moon,” which was filmed here and in Hays, Kansas, in 1972. I received some compliments, but also some complaints:
“Why didn’t you mention Tatum O’Neal winning the Oscar?”
“Did you know Ryan O’Neal’s bodyguard had a shady past?”
“You said nothing about Peter Bogdanovich and Ryan O’Neal bringing their glamorous girlfriends along. Why not?”
Truth is, I knew about all these things but didn’t have space for them in the column. Besides, it makes good material for a follow-up. Here we go:
Tatum’s Oscar
Tatum O’Neal won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Paper Moon” on April 2, 1974. In doing so, she beat out tough competition from co-star Madeline Kahn and Linda Blair in “The Exorcist.”
The next day, News-Press reporter Gail Owens recalled covering Tatum during filming in November 1972. “The first time I saw her, she was playing cards with a member of the crew and smoking a cigarette,” Owens wrote. “She did so with all the experience of an adult.”
Our news pages weren’t done with Tatum, however. In succeeding years we ran items on her other movie and TV roles, her marriage to tennis star John McEnroe and her struggles with drugs. In 2007 came this intriguing headline: “Tatum O’Neal Offers Advice to Britney Spears.”
In the story, Tatum urged Britney to kick her drug habit, especially with two young sons at home. “I relate to her and feel really sad for her,” she said.
Nine months later, Tatum was arrested in New York for buying cocaine.
Joe Amsler
During the time the cast and crew were in town, reporter Mike Debenito covered an evening handball game between Ryan O’Neal and Joe Amsler, his stunt double and bodyguard, and local residents Mike Meierhoffer and Jim Burnham.
It wasn’t the first time Amsler’s name had appeared in the News-Press. Eight years earlier, he was one of three men charged with kidnapping Frank Sinatra Jr. (who was released unharmed after paying a $240,000 ransom).
“We did not kidnap Frank Sinatra Jr.” Amsler testified in court in a front-page story we ran on March 4, 1964. “He could have walked out of there if he wanted to.”
No matter. The three were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. Each served less than five years.
The girlfriends
When the company came here in 1972, Ryan O’Neal and director Peter Bogdanovich brought their girlfriends along: Actresses Ursula Andress and Cybill Shepherd respectively. Ursula was a Bond girl (“Dr. No”) and Cybill starred in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show.”
Owens had reported on the crowds gathered to watch the filming. “Occasionally spotted among spectators is the well-known actress Ursula Andress,” she wrote.
Cybill, meanwhile, stayed out of sight. Three months before, she had told reporter Lloyd Shearer she was content simply living with Bogdanovich. “I’m not against marriage,” she said, “but I’m not anxious for it either.”
Thing is, Bogdanovich was still married – to Polly Platt, production designer for the movie and a constant presence on the set.
