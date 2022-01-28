I’ve suffered from ill health for a while, and last year about this time I sold my house and moved into Corby Place. The people are nice, the food is good, the views from my apartment are outstanding and it’s great having medical staff on site.
I’ve wanted to write a column on the old Corby Building, but so much of its history is already known. Yes, it’s the city’s only skyscraper, 14 stories and built in 1909. Yes, it’s been occupied by some of the town’s finest doctors, lawyers and accountants. Yes, it once was home to a lively grain exchange. And yes, in the 1980s it was converted into apartments.
So what to write about? Well, the journey from office building to apartments was not the smoothest in the world, and many folks I talked to knew nothing about it.
Bingo.
Glance through the newspaper clips, and you’ll find that things ran smoothly for the Grand Old Dame the first 50 years or so. “Still in use are the heavy oak doors to all offices,” reporter Edwin R. McDonald wrote in 1960. “There are more than 200 offices, all opening on tiled corridors wainscoted with white Italian marble.”
But changes were coming. St. Joseph began moving east in the 1960s, away from Downtown, and the Corby lost some tenants. More left during and after urban renewal in the 1970s.
“Corby Building Sold,” the News-Press‘ lead headline proclaimed on Sept. 11, 1979. New owner Thomas Lindstrom, a Los Angeles developer, noted the building’s occupancy rate of 64%, adding “We expect a sharp increase as a result of our planned renovation and redecorating.”
It didn’t happen. Lindstrom defaulted on a $114,000 loan two years later and the building was sold to John S. Long and Eugene S. Rosenfeld, also developers from Los Angeles.
The new owners reportedly incurred severe losses in their renovation attempt – which didn’t work either. “Corby Building Closing,” was our headline on Sept. 16, 1982. Tenants were told to vacate and the building was boarded up, every window covered with plywood.
Talk about a low point. In a “Timely Observations” piece, Frederick W. Slater called the building a “monstrosity” and “Downtown’s plywood-covered worst eyesore.”
The answer took some time to get here, but it finally did. Kensington Properties of Minneapolis bought the building in May 1985, and two months later a “pop the plywood” party was held at Fifth and Felix streets. More than 1,000 joyful folks attended.
“The building is to be completely renovated with 78 deluxe rental apartments,” Gazette reporter Gary Chilcote wrote, “plus a restaurant and retail sales outlets.” Kensington president Earl Cohen invited the crowd to “come back next May or June for a grand reopening.”
Cohen was off by only a month. The Kensington-St. Joseph opened on July 30, 1986, with such amenities for residents as transportation services, grocery delivery, a nurse’s office and a meal plan offered through the restaurant on the first floor.
(In subsequent years, new owners changed the name to The Fountains at Corby Place and now, Corby Place Senior Living. But the amenities are the same).
The News-Press published a special section for the 1986 grand opening, and I chuckled at one headline: “Kensington caters to wealthy seniors.”
Wealthy? Oh, perhaps there are some here. But I worked on a newspaper and my next-door neighbor sold business machines. Guys I have lunch with regularly include a retired truck driver, a sheriff’s deputy and a country musician.
The Grand Old Dame serving regular folks. I like it.
