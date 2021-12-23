Christmas is probably our most traditional holiday, and for today’s column, I thought I’d go a traditional route and examine local news from a variety of years. With Dec. 25 as our date, here’s a look at headlines from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago.
If you’re into crime or offbeat news, you’ll have to come back at a different time. We’re keeping things positive today.
25 years ago, 1996
“Food Kitchen Finds Itself Overflowing with Yuletide Volunteers,” was the headline on our lead story. Twelve volunteers from First Presbyterian Church served food to more than 100 needy persons on Christmas Eve, a much higher number of volunteers than usual. Psychologist Ken Hines had an explanation: “The holiday season sort of wakes people up to the misery of other people,” he said. “They want to help.”
“Lowest Prices of the Year!” a quarter-page ad for Radio Shack exclaimed. The store is selling 30-channel scanners for $79.99, CB walkie-talkies for $49.99 and portable CD players for $69.99.
50 years ago, 1971
“An Early Start for Christmas Here,” was our headline on a story written by reporter Bill Scott. Retail stores Downtown, at East Hills and in the South Side were filled with last-minute shoppers, while the Kresge’s store at Sixth and Felix played seasonal carols. “Churches were planning services,” Scott wrote, “and organizations were preparing gifts for state hospital patients and children at the Noyes Home.”
In the classified ads, M&G Motors at the Belt and Pickett is holding a holiday sale on all 1972 Datsuns; lessons on piano, drums and guitar are being offered at Bowman Music, 407 S. Belt; and Eshelman’s, 111 S. Sixth, is selling a used, 21-inch Magnavox color TV for $195.
75 years ago, 1946
“Christmas Spirit Rules Supreme in St. Joseph” was our top headline, with the story focusing on efforts to help the needy. One unnamed businessman donated his unsold toys to the Catholic Orphanage, while another, Lawrence Davis, donated a variety of toys to the Home for Little Wanderers. Children who may have been missed were served a Christmas dinner by the Salvation Army.
After-Christmas clearance sales begin tomorrow, and Downtown department stores are touting their wares in large display ads. The Plymouth is offering ladies’ shoes beginning at $4.47, while coats and suits begin at $10.50 at Townsend & Wall. Ladies’ hats can be had for $2 at Hirsch’s, and Einbender’s is selling fur coats beginning at $28. Men can find plaid wool shirts for $2.77 and sheep-lined coats for $15.97 at Montgomery Ward.
100 years ago, 1921
“HUNDREDS OF KIDDIES AT THE AUDITORIUM” was our headline on the front page story dealing with the municipal Christmas party. Festivities began with a performance by a volunteer band, then Santa was introduced and, with assistance from his helpers, began distributing presents to the little ones. The first arrivals were a mother and her three children who lived on Jackson Street in the South Park area. “I had no money for streetcar fare,” she said, “so we walked all the way.”
“Let your money earn 5 percent at the Morris Plan,” an ad declared. That amount is paid on certificates of at least $50, while thrift accounts can be started for as little as $1. Directors were listed and include William Albrecht, P.C.K. Bartlett, Frank Boder, William F. Enright, F.L. Ford, William Goetz, Thomas Wall and Dr. C.R. Woodson.
Merry Christmas!
