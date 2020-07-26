It probably would be a safe bet to say that the Kansas City Chiefs, especially after their Super Bowl win, pretty much own Kansas City right now. And maybe St. Joseph, too.
Funny, it wasn’t like that at all in 1973, the year I was on the News-Press sports desk and covering the Chiefs’ home games. Sure, the team had won the Super Bowl three years before, but pro football was not nearly as big as it is now. Plus, with John Mayberry, Hal McRae and Steve Busby, the Royals had a dynamite team and were probably the darlings of the town.
Still, the 1973 season had some things worth mentioning: An MVP quarterback whose career was (sadly) declining before our eyes; two tie games; a Monday night contest that saw the team shut down the league’s best running quarterback; and the appearance of a superstar who later was accused of killing his wife.
So let’s do a little time traveling.
It all started in late July (right about now) with the opening of the Chiefs’ training camp at William Jewell College in Liberty. My boss sent me to a press photo session there, and I and other reporters gravitated toward quarterback Lenny Dawson.
“We’ve got a fine team this year,” Dawson told us. “If we play as we’re capable of playing, we’re going to win — no two ways about it.”
Willie Lanier and Jan Stenerud said they were in their best shape ever. In contrast, Buck Buchanan and Otis Taylor were injured and not on hand.
Little did anyone know that within a matter of weeks Dawson would suffer his own injury and would share quarterbacking duties the rest of the year with Mike Livingston.
A highlight of the season was a Monday night game Nov. 12 against the Chicago Bears and their star quarterback Bobby Douglass (who had taken Kansas to the Orange Bowl a few seasons before). The classic ABC broadcast team — Howard Cosell, Don Meredith and Frank Gifford — were present and, like so many others, expected Douglass to run and pass against the Chiefs at will.
It didn’t happen. Kansas City’s defense was in Douglass’ face all night, sacking him six times for 70 yards. The Chiefs won easily, 19-7.
All in all, though, it was a disappointing season. The team lost to Denver and Oakland near the end, winding up with a 7-5-2 record — i.e., no playoffs. The ties were with Green Bay and Cleveland. The Raiders won the division title, no great surprise in those days.
But it wasn’t over yet. Kansas City hosted the Pro Bowl in January, and sportswriters rejoiced because it brought O.J. Simpson to Arrowhead Stadium. Simpson had amassed a remarkable 2,000 yards rushing for the Buffalo Bills during the season, and the reporters couldn’t wait to talk to him (Remember, this was years before Nicole and Ron and that whole mess).
The game was terrible. Freezing rain fell all afternoon, resulting in 10 fumbles by the NFC and five by the AFC. Miami’s Garo Yepremian was the hero for the winning AFC squad, booting five field goals — it was that tough to get the ball into the end zone.
None of that mattered to those of us who wanted to talk to Simpson in the locker room after the game. He shook hands and signed autographs, and he reiterated an earlier statement saying he would quit football after two or three more years. “I’d like to go into movies,” he said. “I definitely want to do something else.”