It’s hard to think of a time when the Kansas City Chiefs were more popular than they are now. But why not? Players such as Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are exciting, and certainly, a recent Super Bowl title doesn’t hurt.
As we all prepare for the 2021 season, I thought it might be interesting to take a look at how the News-Press and Gazette covered the team in its early days.
The beginning came in 1963, when Lamar Hunt moved his Dallas Texans to Kansas City, believing the team would get a better reception in Missouri. The Texans were part of the upstart American Football League, a competitor to the well-established National Football League, which featured the Dallas Cowboys. Put simply, the Texans too often were overshadowed in the Dallas/Fort Worth-area.
“We were delighted to have them,” recalls Bill Scott, then News-Press sports editor. “They were a solid club.” Coached by Hank Stram and led by quarterback Lenny Dawson, the Texans had won the AFL title the year before.
First, though, was the matter of changing that name.
“‘Chiefs’ Is New Nickname for K.C. Grid Team,” the News-Press headline read on May 26 of that year. “A total of 1,020 different nicknames were submitted by 4,866 entrants from 21 states,” we reported.
The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 17-13 in their home exhibition opener on Aug. 9 at the old Municipal Stadium. In a “Wise Owl” column, Scott praised the play of Dawson, Curtis McClinton and rookies Ed Budde, Bobby Bell and Buck Buchanan.
A word of warning, though: “The price of adult reserve tickets — $5 for end-zone seats, $6 and $7 for the better seats — seems pretty steep.”
Still, the fans turned out and the Chiefs delivered. The team won the AFL title in 1966, earning a spot in Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs lost that game but defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, in Super Bowl IV on Jan. 11, 1970.
“It was Jan Stenerud and his three early field goals that forced the Vikings to play catch-up football,” Allen Seifert wrote in a “Wise Owl” column the next day (Note: Scott had moved to a cityside post and Seifert was now sports editor).
“Len Dawson had a great performance. But the victory might have been much harder to come by but for Stenerud.”
Fast forward two years. The leagues have merged, and the Chiefs are preparing to enter their new home. Arrowhead Stadium was built on the eastern edge of Kansas City as part of the new Truman Sports Complex, and the team lost its initial regular-season game there to the Miami Dolphins, 20-10, on Sept. 17, 1972.
“It’s quite a sight, seeing more persons than reside in St. Joseph, all there in one football stadium,” Seifert wrote. But the team’s performance was lackluster. “Miami had completed its scoring for the afternoon by the time the Chiefs finally got on the board.”
Sadly, this marked the beginning of a decline for the team, which got even worse a couple of years later. “Age was catching up,” recalls Wes Lukoshus, who covered the Chiefs for the News-Press during the 1974 season.
“Dawson was pushing 40 and was injured much of the time. He threw seven touchdowns that year but 13 interceptions. Otis Taylor, Willie Lanier, Buck Buchanan, Bobby Bell … all were in their 30s.”
From this point until the end of the decade, the Chiefs posted a 26-60 record.
So much for the idea, voiced so often, that “things were always better in the old days.” Let’s appreciate this year’s team while they’re here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.