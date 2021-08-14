Not long ago, I wrote a column mentioning that for years, 36th Street was the eastern boundary of St. Joseph. “You mean the Belt Highway was outside the city limits?” a couple of people asked me.
That’s right. It was like that from 1931, when the highway was built, to 1958, when the city annexed a huge area east of 36th Street. I thought it might be interesting to take a look at some highlights of the old road through the years:
The first mention of the Belt in the News-Press was on Dec. 27, 1928. “Plan to Link Roads,” the headline proclaimed, with the subhead “Belt Highway Would Relieve Traffic on Busy Streets.”
The story pointed out that Missouri voters recently had approved $75 million in road bonds and Buchanan County would receive a share of that. The leading project here was “a belt highway system that would connect all the principal highways leading into the city.
“This would help take through traffic off the city streets. Stock trucks already impede traffic on Frederick Avenue and Ninth Street.”
Plans for the highway were drawn up in 1929, and construction took place from 1930 to 1931. The grand opening was on Nov. 11, 1931, and a Gazette headline mentioned a big benefit: “Truckers need not pass through city to reach stock yards.”
“The Belt consists of two 10-foot strips of concrete, separated by 20 feet of oiled road,” the story said. “It extends from the ‘Y’ northeast of the city, where it meets U.S. Highways 71, 169 and 275, almost due south to rejoin 169 at the southeast city limits.”
Other news through the years:
Jan. 22, 1948 — Implementation of a 35 mph speed limit on the Belt has reduced accidents by more than half and eliminated fatalities, the highway patrol reported. “Three persons lost their lives in 1946 before the zone was established. No lives were lost in 1947.” Accidents dropped from 38 to 15. There had been no speed limit on the Belt before.
Nov. 25, 1951 — A new report said the Belt, in its first 20 years, had “completely changed the scene on the east side of St. Joseph.” Where there once was pastureland was now a string of 75 businesses, including gas stations, tourist courts, used-car lots, drive-in theaters and restaurants. “A traveler could live there quite a while before going downtown,” we reported.
June 18, 1965 — Lorin Dunham, city planning director, said widening of 36th Street and Woodbine Road would help take traffic off the increasingly busy highway. “The most evident factor contributing to traffic congestion on the Belt is the lack of alternate routes,” he said, adding that Belt traffic had doubled in the last 15 years.
Nov. 12, 1965 — City Councilman James Sollars asked the state to live up to a previous pledge to provide lights on the Belt. “The rapidly accelerating traffic volume on the Belt makes lighting essential,” he said.
Jan. 30, 1976 — A plan emerged to widen the Belt to five lanes, with improvements at major intersections.
Feb. 11, 1987 — A report issued by the state said eight of the 10 most accident-prone intersections in St. Joseph are on the Belt. Leading the way was the intersection at Frederick, although Gene Field, Pickett and Beck roads were cited as well.
One final item: In a 1949 letter to the Gazette, resident J. Arthur Owen complained of speeders on the highway, adding “we need to ensure that the Belt Highway, our ‘Front Door to St. Joseph,’ is no race track, speeders’ paradise or new-car testing course.”
Whether it’s 1949 or 2021, I think most of us would agree on that.
