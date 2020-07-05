The decision by Quaker Oats to retire the Aunt Jemima name, a pancake and syrup brand that originated here, may not have brought many complaints when it was announced June 17.
But there was a time when it certainly would have, as Aunt Jemima was an icon in St. Joseph for years, resulting not only in a variety of successful products but also in a number of women who brought the character to life in public promotions.
One of those occurred in March 1960, when the St. Joseph Lions Club hosted a two-day pancake festival at Hotel Robidoux. Not only did “Aunt Jemima” cook pancakes for the guests in the morning, but she also sang at evening performances.
“The Aunt Jemima appearing in St. Joseph has been in training for the past four years,” the News-Press reported. “She was formerly a vocalist with Cab Calloway. Her repertoire includes songs from such hits as ‘Showboat’ and ‘The Music Man’.”
A spokesman for Quaker Oats that day said the brand had raised more than $2 million for various charities at pancake breakfasts over the past five years. The one appearing here was one of three operating across the country; another was in Chicago, and there was one at Disneyland.
A similar event occurred in March 1938. “Aunt Jemima” arrived at Union Passenger Station and was greeted by Junior Chamber of Commerce members. “The delegation formed a line of 80 or more motor cars for a parade to Hotel Robidoux,” the News-Press reported, “where the senior chamber held a breakfast that was attended by 150 members and guests.”
The group entered the hotel’s coffee shop where, the paper reported, KFEQ Radio was set up to broadcast the event. “She (Jemima) sang a verse of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ for the radio and coffee show audience, then turned to the grill to take on the more serious duties of making Aunt Jemima pancakes.”
Sonny Younger, who was human resource manager at Quaker Oats here from 1970 to 1983, notes that the firm produced a variety of other products, such as oats, grits, puffed rice and masa, which was sold to companies such as Old El Paso to make tacos. “But the Aunt Jemima products were special, because they originated here,” he adds.
Going through the News-Press and Gazette over the years, you’ll find a number of other events that celebrated the Aunt Jemima name:
Item: Nancy Green, who was hired as the original spokeswoman for Aunt Jemima in 1888, came to St. Joseph in 1898 for a reception at the home of Essex Allen, 815 N. 23rd St. The Gazette-Herald reported that she arrived here from Omaha, where she was with the company’s display at the Trans-Mississippi Exhibition. “Mrs. Green has attended all the expositions of importance during the last 10 years,” the newspaper said.
Item: In 1914, the Knights of Pythians, a St. Joseph drill team, traveled to Springfield for the annual state encampment. While there, the group “put on an Aunt Jemima show in the public square,” the News-Press reported. “In addition, the Knights gave away thousands of Aunt Jemima false faces and had a great following.”