Game shows seem to be all the rage these days. In addition to the popular Game Show Network, several old programs have gotten an update and moved into evening prime time: “Name That Tune,” “The Chase,” “To Tell the Truth,” “Press Your Luck” and the “$100,000 Pyramid.”
After watching a daytime episode of “The Chase,” I remarked to a friend that I found it hard to believe that “The Beast,” a Briton named Mark Labbett, could know so much. I mean, this guy regularly rattles off answers to 25 difficult questions in less than two minutes, often responding before the question is even finished.
My buddy shrugged. “Maybe it’s like in the 1950s and he’s been given the questions in advance.” Huh? I vaguely recall hearing something about a “quiz show scandal,” but didn’t know the details. And I wondered: Did the News-Press & Gazette run anything on it at the time?
Boy, did we!
A journey through the clips shows that the scandal involved NBC’s “Twenty One” program and that the big winner, a Columbia University professor named Charles Van Doren, eventually admitted that yes, he had been given the questions and answers in advance. America, still trying to figure out this newfangled thing called television, was stunned.
Our stories came from the Associated Press and United Press International, and many ran on page one. Let’s take a look:
Jan. 23, 1957: Van Doren says his $104,500 win on “Twenty-One” was the result of spending “48 hours with almanacs.” He was appearing on the “Today” show with Dave Garraway.
March 5, 1957: Thanks but no thanks, Van Doren said, in response to numerous marriage proposals he’s received: “I’m taking my time.”
Aug. 30, 1958: The New York District Attorney’s office opens an inquiry into quiz shows after Herbert Stempel, who Van Doren defeated on “Twenty-One,” said the show’s producers gave him answers to questions and told him to lose to Van Doren.
Oct. 11, 1958: Van Doren denies that “Twenty-One” is rigged. “It’s silly and distressing to think that people don’t have more faith in quiz shows,” he told reporters.
Oct. 17, 1958: NBC discontinues “Twenty-One.” Three weeks later, CBS drops “The $64,000 Question,” another controversial program.
Oct. 7, 1959: The U.S. House subcommittee on legislative oversight begins hearings on quiz shows. The goal, chairman Oren Harris said, is to determine “whether commercial deceit has been practiced on a national scale.”
Nov. 2, 1959: Testifying before a packed House chamber, Van Doren admitted what many had suspected: He had been given the questions and answers: “I was deeply involved in a deception.”
Nov. 3, 1959: Columbia University fires Van Doren.
Nov. 9, 1959: “Twenty-One” producer Albert Freedman, who had fled the U.S., is tracked down in Mexico City and defends the show: “The only function of entertainment is to entertain. Everyone knows that the magician doesn’t really saw the lady in half.”
In an editorial titled “Van Doren’s Tragedy,” the News-Press weighed in on the matter: “Charles Van Doren today is probably the most embarrassed, most humiliated man in the world … We refer to St. Matthew: Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Van Doren subsequently was hired as an editor by Encyclopedia Brittanica. He never was charged with a crime.
Reflecting on all this, I’m struck by the idea of a House committee investigating “commercial deceit on a national scale” regarding television. A glance through current TV logs shows programs like “Jerry Springer,” “Hot Bench,” “Love Island,” “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and all those “Real Housewives” shows.
That committee would be pretty busy today.
