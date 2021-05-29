Last week, we examined the Centennial Edition, published by the News-Press on July 25, 1943, celebrating St. Joseph’s first 100 years. It’s a fascinating look at where we started and how far we had come by 1943.

Reading it today, you can’t help but think of the differences in the city since 1943. Have we progressed? Have we fallen back? Opinions will vary, of course.

Let’s continue our look:

The St. Joseph Stockyards

You could write a book on this topic. For years, it seemed as if half of the South Side, at least, worked at the stockyards, Swift’s or Armour’s. Those were good jobs. Moms and dads were able to buy homes and raise their families.

“In 1881, John Donovan bought some swampy land in the South Side,” we reported, “which was drained, railroad connections were made and the St. Joseph Stock Yards Company was organized.”

Donovan then traveled to Chicago and persuaded G.F. Swift of Swift and Co. to open a branch packinghouse in St. Joseph. Other, smaller companies sold out to Armour and Co., “and the growth of St. Joseph as a meat-packing center was assured,” the story continued.

In 1943, Swift’s employed nearly 3,000 here, with Armour coming in at 2,000. Dugdale and Seitz also had plants, and “total sales today run well into the billions of dollars,” we reported. “All the plants pack beef, pork, lamb and mutton.”

Downtown shopping

One argument is that Downtown shopping began when founder Joseph Robidoux dedicated a block on Second Street, from Felix to Edmond, for use as a city market. Over the years, vendors offered meat, fish, produce and other goods there.

Many folks, however, think of shopping as retail, and in the old days that generally meant dry goods — clothes and accessories — on Felix Street. In 1854, Saxton & McDonald opened the first store at Second and Felix. A few years later, R.L. McDonald moved his store to Fourth and Felix, saying the Second Street area was becoming “too congested.”

“Other firms continued the eastern movement,” we reported, “and this same shift has been noticeable all through the years.”

Parks

So you thought the only parks worth mentioning in the Centennial Edition would be Krug and Hyde? Funny, then, that the section front on parks featured four photos: Mitchell Park, Washington Park, Huggins Park and the Parkway A pool.

That pool was located on the boulevard system just east of 28th Street, south of Messanie. Mitchell Park was bounded by Duncan, Doniphan, 10th and 11th streets. Washington Park was described as “a triangle in North St. Joseph which has a Carnegie Library.” And Huggins Park, on South 13th Street near Olive, overlooks the Downtown area and the river, possessing “one of the most inspiring views anywhere in the world.”

The point, of course, was to acknowledge that a number of green spaces served the city, not just a couple of large ones. Those large ones, though, were doing well.

Recent improvements at Krug included the completion of the waterfall and stonework around the lagoon and building a garden between the bowl and the lagoon. At Hyde, there was a new picnic area, complete with ovens, drinking water and tables and a playground area for youngsters.

The parks and our boulevard system were designed to work together. “In driving the boulevard, you have the impression of leaving the parks in only a few instances,” we reported. “Every one of the many curves of the drive opens a new scene of beauty.”

Yes, I’m sure that was a pleasant, scenic drive in 1943. The nice thing is, you can make the same drive today.