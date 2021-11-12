Thank goodness for advertising.
Now, you’d think a statement like that would come from a retired newspaper ad executive, not a retired writer and editor. But if you were a historian researching how the News-Press and Gazette covered the early days of fast food in St. Joseph, good luck finding information from news stories.
It’s all in the ads. Well, most of it, anyway.
“NOW OPEN,” the huge, six-column ad proclaimed on July 3, 1963, in reference to a new eatery on the Belt called McDonald’s. The national chain offered hamburgers for 15 cents, french fries and milkshakes. There was no seating area — just park in their lot, walk up to the window and order.
News stories that day included True Davis being named U.S. ambassador to Switzerland; a masked prowler causing concern at Methodist Hospital and the Lake Contrary Amusement Park preparing for big crowds on July 4.
The McDonald’s opening? Not on the front page. A tiny item appeared on Page 5A, but you would have missed it had you blinked.
Also that summer, another hamburger chain started running ads: Henry’s, at 28th and Locust streets. Their burgers also cost 15 cents, with “grilled onions … and a special Henry’s sauce.” Any stories? Nope.
(Now, Kwik Karry Out, a little stand at 22nd and Olive streets, had sold similar hamburgers for years. But these were national chains with lots of money to spend, and they turned a minor industry into a major one across the U.S.)
Poultry jumped into the fray that fall when Kentucky Fried Chicken opened its “carry-out store” at 22nd and Francis streets. We learned – again, from ads – that the orders came in six sizes, from a thrift box to a barrel-o-chicken.
Should we be surprised by the lack of news articles? Not really.
“Back then, each reporter had a specific beat – the courthouse, City Hall, the police – and you seldom were taken off that beat,” recalled Bob Waldrop, retired city editor of the Gazette, and later, managing editor of the News-Press.
“The idea that you would be pulled off your beat to cover a restaurant opening … well, that just didn’t happen. And we didn’t have a reporter assigned exclusively to business.”
Pizza came into the mix the next year, as the first Pizza Hut in town opened at 2602 N. Belt on Oct. 1, 1964. There were no stories on the event, although a classified ad sought workers. A second Pizza Hut opened at 18th and Mitchell in 1966.
The decade closed out with a Taco Bell at 507 N. Belt in 1969, and the Seventies started with a Hardees at the Belt and Frederick in October 1970 (“America’s favorite beefsteak hamburgers — charco-broiled”).
Other fast-food outlets included Long John Silver’s, in 1975; Burger King and Wendy’s, both in 1976; and Rax Roast Beef, 1979. Again, thank goodness for ads.
The News-Press established a business desk in the 1980s, with two pages devoted to the topic on Sundays. Hence, it probably was not a surprise to see this six-column banner headline in September 1984: “New fast-food places boom on North Belt.” Harold Mills’ story dealt with Arby’s, Godfather’s Pizza and Showbiz Pizza Place.
Looking through the clips, I was struck by a Timely Observations piece from March 1977: “The mass marketing of hamburgers is big business. Yet many an independent place turns out hamburgers that are just as good and as fast.”
You hear that, Hi-Ho? Jake’s? Adams? (And that’s only a few). They’re playing your song.
